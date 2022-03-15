ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore Video Reveals Dumbledore's First Army

By Nicole Drum
ComicBook
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFans of the Harry Potter universe are well-versed in how Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, and Ron Weasley among others stood with Dumbledore, serving in his army against the forces of Voldemort, but those familiar and beloved characters were not Dumbledore's first army and the fight against Voldemort not the wizard's first...

comicbook.com

Comments / 1

Related
CinemaBlend

Rupert Grint Has Landed His First Big Movie Role In A Minute, And It’ll Reteam Him With M. Night Shyamalan

While Rupert Grint is best known for playing Ron Weasley in the Harry Potter movies, he’s been collecting attention in recent years from TV shows like Sick Note, Snatch, The ABC Murders and Servant. The latter series comes from the mind of M. Night Shyamalan, and it’s been revealed that following their time together on Servant, Shyamalan and Grint are reteaming for what will be the actor’s first movie in over half a decade.
MOVIES
The Independent

‘I am devastated and furious’: 12 actors controversially recast in films, from Johnny Depp to Rachel Weisz

Nothing riles up actors or their fans quicker than a controversial bit of recasting. Venture into any Fantastic Beasts hashtag – or the YouTube comments section for its latest trailer – and you’ll be inundated by Johnny Depp fans condemning his exit from the franchise.Often it becomes a poisoned chalice for the film itself, fans quick to express their anger at the idea of a Mummy movie without Rachel Weisz, or a Nightmare on Elm Street revival without the original Freddy Krueger.Many times it’s the actors themselves who go public with their upset, from Terrence Howard’s frustrations with Marvel to...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Pinocchio: First Look at Tom Hanks As Geppetto Revealed

This year will see the release of two very different Pinocchio films. In January, Netflix unveiled the first look at Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio, which will mark the director's first animated movie. The Netflix version of Pinocchio is expected to be a darker take on the story while Disney will be releasing their own live-action version featuring Tom Hanks as Geppetto. The new movie is expected to debut on Disney+ in the Fall. Today, the first images of Hanks as Geppetto were revealed, and they're likely to please any fan of Disney's 1940 animated film.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Batman: 8 Actors We'd Love To See Play Mr. Freeze In Matt Reeves' Series

Considering how Christopher Nolan’s goal with his live-action Batman movies was to bring Batman into the real world, it was always safe to assume we would never see Mr. Freeze face off against Christian Bale. However, as Matt Reeves’ approach appears to be making Batman’s world real, it does not seem like too much of a stretch that we could see the chilling foe face off against Robert Pattinson.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Katherine Waterston
Person
J. K. Rowling
Person
Alison Sudol
Person
Steve Kloves
Person
Ezra Miller
Person
Mads Mikkelsen
Person
David Yates
Person
Dan Fogler
Person
Jude Law
Person
Eddie Redmayne
Person
Callum Turner
Person
David Heyman
ComicBook

Clint Eastwood Advised His Son, Scott Eastwood to Decline The Suicide Squad Sequel

Scott Eastwood's Suicide Squad character, Lieutenant GQ Edwards, could have been in The Suicide Squad, if not for some advice from Eastwood's father, he said in a new interview. When Warner Bros. invited Eastwood, whose father is Hollywood legend Clint Eastwood, to join the cast of James Gunn's sequel to David Ayer's 2016 supervillain team-up, he wasn't sure what to do. So he called his dad, got a little clarity, and ultimately bowed out. And let's be honest: that decision almost certainly saved Lt. Edwards's life, considering what happened to most of the returning characters in The Suicide Squad.
MOVIES
hypebeast.com

Warner Bros. Changes Release Dates of 'Black Adam,' 'The Flash, 'Aquaman 2' and 'Shazam 2'

The release dates of Warner Bros. films Black Adam, The Flash, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, Shazam! Fury of the Gods and Wonka have been changed. According to reports, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and The Flash have both been pushed back to 2023 due to delays in production and visual effects caused by COVID-19. Jason Momoa‘s sequel will premiere on March 17, 2023 instead of December 16, 2022 and Ezra Miller‘s first solo film as the speedster will be releasing on June 23, 2023 instead of November 4, 2022.
MOVIES
GAMINGbible

Batman: Keanu Reeves Cast As The Dark Knight In New DC Movie

It's official, Keanu Reeves is the latest actor to take on the role of Batman. The beloved Canadian star will be playing the Dark Knight in an upcoming DC movie alongside a stellar cast that includes John Krasinski and Nicolas Cage. This fan-pleasing news comes just days after the worldwide...
MOVIES
Collider

Jason Momoa Is Officially Playing the Villain in 'Fast & Furious 10'

Fast & Furious franchise is trading out one big star for another. Confirmed to be joining the franchise, Aquaman star Jason Momoa will be taking up a more villainous role in the franchises’ newest iteration Fast 10. Now fans are getting more details about Momoa’s big bad personality.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beasts#First Army#Newt Lally
Collider

The 7 Best Movies to Watch Before They Leave Netflix in February 2022

If you're looking to catch up on some of the films on your Netflix to-watch list before we dive head-first into Oscar season, there's no time like the present — especially since there are several solid titles that are about to leave the streaming platform. And if you've already got a Netflix subscription, why not take advantage of it to catch up on your backlog? Whether you're in the mood for comedy, drama, or fantasy, there's something for just about every palate. From a taut thriller to a period piece to one of the best sequels of all time, you won't want to miss them before they disappear.
MOVIES
The Press

Channing Tatum is Zoe Kravitz's 'biggest fan'

Channing Tatum feels "proud" of Zoe Kravitz. The 33-year-old actress - who plays the part of Catwoman in 'The Batman' - started dating Channing last year, and the 41-year-old actor is now his girlfriend's biggest "fan". A source shared: "[Channing] has been telling friends how proud he is of Zoe...
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Ryan Reynolds Reveals Why He's So Mean To Hugh Jackman

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman have one of the best celebrity friendships. The two actors appeared together in X-Men Origins: Wolverine back in 2009, and Reynolds started a hilarious fake feud by continuously pushing for Jackman to cameo as Wolverine in the Deadpool movies. This has led to some funny pranks on each other, but it's no secret how much they love really love each other. Currently, Reynolds is promoting his new movie, The Adam Project, and recently had a chat with kid reporters Lyla and Luna (via Yahoo! Entertainment) and they asked him some hard-hitting questions like why he's so mean to Jackman, who they refer to as "The Greatest Showman."
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
ComicBook

One Piece Cosplay Armors Up With Rebecca

One awesome One Piece cosplay artist is armoring up for battle with Rebecca! The Wano Country arc is currently in the middle of its climax in both the anime and manga releases for the series, and while the fights seem like the biggest in the franchise yet the series has had plenty of experience with the kind of world shaking fights and events seen here. The last time all of the Straw Hat crew members had gathered together for a massive war such as this was Dressrosa, which also featured a country locked in the midst of all kinds of wild shadow government work.
COMICS
digitalspy.com

Wonder Woman's Gal Gadot reveals first look at her new Netflix movie

Wonder Woman’s Gal Gadot has given fans a sneak peek at her latest Netflix project, the upcoming movie Heart of Stone. The actress posted two side-by-side photos on Twitter – a behind-the-scenes snap of her looking fierce and giving the cameraman a defiant look while clad in a black and white ensemble, and another of a director’s chair with the movie's title printed on it.
MOVIES
Vulture

Zoë Kravitz Was Told She’s Too ‘Urban’ to Audition for Dark Knight Rises

Zoë Kravitz finally made her way into the Batman universe, but the journey to her role as Catwoman in Matt Reeves’s new film was riddled with racism. Now starring alongside Robert Pattinson in The Batman, Kravitz reflected on her previous experience auditioning for 2012’s The Dark Knight Rises. “I don’t know if it came directly from Chris Nolan,” Kravitz told The Guardian. “Being a woman of color and being an actor and being told at that time that I wasn’t able to read because of the color of my skin, and the word urban being thrown around like that, that was what was really hard about that moment.” She says her parents, Lisa Bonet and Lenny Kravitz, didn’t warn her about Hollywood’s racialized type casting, but they “focused on trying to make sure I understood that despite the color of my skin, I should be able to act or dress or do whatever it is I want to do.”
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Morbius star Jared Leto responds to Spider-Man cameo rumours

Morbius, the much-delayed comic book movie that sees Jared Leto play a vampire, is weeks away from releasing. It's a part of Sony's Marvel movies using characters connected to Spider-Man, although it's not clear what universe they're in. Venom: Let There Be Carnage and Spider-Man: No Way Home established that these films aren't in the MCU, while Morbius trailers have featured Michael Keaton seemingly reprising his MCU role, yet also featuring an image of Tobey Maguire's Spidey.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Samuel L. Jackson Says It's "Bullsh-t" That Jonah Hill Has More On-Screen Curses in His Career

Samuel L. Jackson is known for many of his iconic movie roles, including Nick Fury in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and Mace Windu in the Star Wars prequel movies. However, Jackson is also known for having quite the potty mouth across his impressive career. That's why the star found it surprising when he wasn't crowned the most foul-mouthed actor of all time in a recent report by Buzz Bingo. One would think Jackson's role as Jules Winnfield in 1994's Pulp Fiction would be enough to land him at the top of the charts. Samuel L. Jackson lost out to Jonah Hill, and Jackson used a clever expletive to voice his displeasure at the data.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy