Pain at the pump makes driving for rideshares almost not worth it

By Eliana Sheriff
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 1 day ago
SALT LAKE CITY — As pain at the pump continues, Lyft, another major ridesharing company, is adding a surcharge on fares and deliveries in the US and Canada. This follows the initial move by Uber last week.

Uber drivers told FOX 13 News that if prices continue to climb at the pump, they don’t think it’s going to be worth it to drive.

Molly Barrington and Bryson Gray are both Uber drivers. Over the past two weeks, they have noticed they’re not taking home as much as usual.

"My Uber money is my extra money I make," said Gray, who has been a part-time Uber driver for three years. "That’s anything from groceries, going out with the kids, or just paying bills. Probably about 30 percent of my earnings are gone."

“It used to be, I’d pay about a fifth of my paycheck in gasoline. Now it’s closer to a third that goes to gasoline,” said Barrington, who has driven for Uber for over 6 months.

They say if this trend continues at the pump, they might have to find another way to pay the bills.

“It has definitely discouraged me a couple times this month where it’s like, there’s no point in going out if I am just going to break even,” said Gray.

“Still worth it so far," Barrington said. "If it raises a quarter to 50 cents more, I probably won’t be able to do it just because I will be paying to drive."

With oil prices falling, the video below checks to see if Utah gas prices are also dropping

Is gas getting cheaper in Utah?

Rideshare companies are trying to counteract the spikes at the gas station by implementing a small surcharge.
Rides will cost an additional $0.45 or $0.55 per trip, and delivery orders will cost an extra $0.35 or $0.45, depending on the market.

Customers will see the surcharge even if their driver has an electric vehicle.

“It’s nice, but at the same time, I don’t know if it’s going to cover if it raises too much more,” said Barrington.

“I don’t think it’s very helpful. Maybe if it was more for longer trips, that would maybe help, but if you do an hour-long drive, you get an extra 55 cents — not very helpful,” said Gray.

Barrington says she still considers herself lucky to be employed by Uber.

“Everybody is struggling, and we understand that," she said. "I consider myself so blessed to live here, where all I have to worry about is paying a little extra for food and gasoline where we live in peace and we have so many things here that most people only dream of."

The extra fee for Uber is temporary. It’s expected to last for at least two months.

Uber customers will begin seeing the surcharge Wednesday.

Lyft did not specify how much extra passengers will pay or when the surcharge will go into effect. More details are expected to be released "shortly," according to the company.

Related
New York Post

Uber says here’s why airport rides and food deliveries are surging

Uber said its ride-hailing business was recovering from the omicron slowdown faster-than-expected as airport rides surge and more offices start opening. The company also said customers continued to order food at a high rate in February. Shares of the ride hailing company rose about 5% in premarket trading, with its...
TRAFFIC
Idaho8.com

Lyft, like Uber, plans to add a fuel surcharge

Lyft on Monday said it plans to add a small fee on rides to help drivers deal with rising gas prices across the country, days after Uber laid out its plans to do the same. Lyft did not specify how much extra passengers will pay or when the surcharge will go into effect. More details are expected to be released “shortly,” according to the company.
TRAFFIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
Thrillist

American Airlines Is Hosting a Sale with Roundtrip Flights as Cheap as $98

Editor's Note: We know COVID-19 is continuing to impact your travel plans. Should you travel now, be sure to familiarize yourself with the CDC's latest guidance on domestic and international travel as well as local requirements, protocols, and restrictions for both your destination upon your arrival and your home city upon your return. Be safe out there.
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uber Drivers#Gas Prices#Rideshare
Travel + Leisure

It's About to Get Easier to Fly to Hawaii With These Nonstop Delta Routes

Delta Air Lines is giving travelers more options to say "aloha" as they launch new daily nonstop routes to Hawaii from Detroit, New York, and Atlanta. Starting in November, the airline will fly each day from Atlanta to Maui, as well as from Detroit to Honolulu, offering the only nonstop flights between the cities, Delta announced on Friday. In December, the carrier will then add daily nonstop flights from New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport to Honolulu.
HAWAII STATE
simpleflying.com

US Airlines Are Cutting Their Schedules Over Fuel Costs

Soaring fuel prices are beginning to bite airlines, forcing some to trim schedules while others warn of rising airfares. Jet fuel prices are at 14-year highs amid ongoing global supply concerns. Two high-profile US carriers have already warned they'll cut capacity in response while others scramble to deal with the problem.
INDUSTRY
The Points Guy

How to survive basic economy on Delta Air Lines

Editor’s note: This is a recurring post, regularly updated with new information. If you’re preparing for a trip and notice you’ve booked a basic economy fare on Delta Air Lines, you may have a lot of questions about what this fare allows and how your experience may be different from any previous trips you’ve taken with Delta. This guide aims to answer all of your questions.
INDUSTRY
Thrillist

JetBlue's Latest Sale Has Flights Starting at $45

JetBlue is yet again offering flight deals that will make your jaw drop. Between March 1 and March 3, customers can book one-way flights across the US with fares starting as low as $45. Routes between Miami and Newark, New York to Nashville, and Las Vegas and Los Angeles are just some of the notable deals available.
LIFESTYLE
WBAY Green Bay

Local delivery businesses feeling the pain at the pump

FOX VALLEY, Wis. (WBAY) - Over the last year, the nation has seen a rise in gas prices. Nationally, it’s up about 62 cents a gallon, hurting the pockets of all drivers, including local delivery drivers. Reynebeau Floral is just one of the delivery places in the fox valley...
TRAFFIC
The Points Guy

Why you should be making your summer travel plans right now

The official start of spring is right around the corner, which means it’s time to start planning your summer vacation — seriously. We know it might seem a little early to start locking in plans for travel in June, July and August. But pent-up demand for travel coupled with ongoing staffing shortages, reduced air loads and limited availability could spell a perfect storm of summer sellouts.
TRAVEL
FOX 21 Online

Pain at the Pump Impacting Moving Trucks

SUPERIOR, Wis. — A moving company in Superior is feeling the pain at the pump and other places as gas prices continue to rise nationwide. A1 movers in Superior travels almost a million miles a year moving people both locally and nationwide. Owners say they’ve spent about a hundred...
SUPERIOR, WI
