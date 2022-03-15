ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suspect responsible for aggravated robberies in SLC has been identified

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Police have identified the man who committed three separate robberies at a gas station and two cell phone stores this month.

David Converse Harris, 33, has been identified as an aggravated robbery suspect from cases throughout Salt Lake City and South Salt Lake.

Harris robbed a Maverik gas station at 514 West 3900 South in South Salt Lake on March 6 according to police. Harris then robbed a Boost Mobile store at 2075 South 700 East on March 9.

In Harris’ latest robbery, which occurred on March 14, he robbed a Metro by TMobile store at 87 West 3300 South in South Salt Lake.

Harris is 6 feet tall, weighs 175 pounds, and has brown hair with brown eyes. He has a black rose tattoo on the top of his left hand. Harris is also homeless and known to frequent the area of Salt Lake City, South Salt Lake, and West Valley City a press release states.

He most likely uses the Trax trains to travel between locations, police say.

Harris is considered to be armed and dangerous since he used a handgun during the robberies.

If you have any information on Harris’ whereabouts contact Detective Hill at nhill@sslc.gov or call 801-412-3655. Police advise that if you see Harris in a public location, do not approach him and call 911 immediately.

ABC4

SWAT Team, FBI arrests gang-shooting fugitive in Cedar City

CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Authorities have arrested a suspect in connection to a gang-related shooting on Wednesday in Cedar City. Cedar City Police say the suspect is Jovani Ivan Ruvalcaba. Police say Ruvalcaba was involved in a gang-related shooting in Los Angeles on Feb. 11, 2022. He fled to Cedar City to avoid arrest […]
CEDAR CITY, UT
ABC4

CRASH: I-84 eastbound closed in Box Elder County

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Utah Highway Patrol has reported a crash on I-84 eastbound. Authorities say the crash happened at the I-15 split in Box Elder County. The eastbound lanes are expected to be closed for around two hours. Minor injuries have been reported. This story will be updated.
BOX ELDER COUNTY, UT
