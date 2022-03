Pakistan has warned neighbour India of “unpleasant consequences” after its airspace was violated by an unidentified super-sonic flying object that entered and crashed in its territory.India needs to be “mindful of the unpleasant consequences of such negligence and take effective measures to avoid the recurrence of such violations in future”, Pakistan’s foreign office said in a statement on Friday.Lodging a “strong protest over the unprovoked violation”, officials from Islamabad claimed the projectile originated from India and crashed into Pakistan’s eastern Mian Channu city around 6.50pm on Wednesday.Pakistan said the object caused damage to some civilian property but did not result...

