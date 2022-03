Abraham Quintanilla, the father of the late Selena Quintanilla, shared that a new album from the Queen of Tejano will drop next month. As per CBS, Quintanilla told Latin Groove News that the record will include 13 songs that her brother, A.B. Quintanilla, worked on. “Selena’s been gone 26 years now,” he said. “It’s amazing how fast time flies… What amazes me, and Suzette, my family, A.B., is that 26 years later and the public still remembers Selena. They haven’t let go of her. They’re waiting for a project like this to come out, and I know it will be well received by the public.”

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO