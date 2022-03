After missing a few long jumpers in the first quarter, Aliquippa’s D.J. Walker understood why he was being called to the bench and the junior didn’t argue. “He knows,” said Quips coach Nick Lackovich, who wanted his players to work for better shots. “I said, ‘Hey, you’ve got to ….’ But before I could even finish my sentence, he said, ‘I know. I know. I know.’”

ALIQUIPPA, PA ・ 15 HOURS AGO