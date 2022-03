Vail Resorts on Monday announced the company will be increasing its minimum wage to $20 per hour for the 2022/2023 North American ski season. The new base pay will apply at all the company’s U.S. resorts. Canadian resorts will also increase base pay to 20 Canadian dollars per hour. Those in skilled positions — including ski patrol, drivers and others — will start at $21 per hour. Vail Resorts CEO Kirsten Lynch said salaried employees will see wage increases beyond the current rate of inflation.

VAIL, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO