ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malden, MA

I-Team: Families Question Culture, Curriculum At Mystic Valley Regional Charter School

By Cheryl Fiandaca
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OY9i1_0egG4fnv00

MALDEN (CBS) – It is hard to argue with Mystic Valley Regional Charter School’s academic success. With its high test scores and graduation rates, Mystic Valley is ranked one of the best schools in the country.

“There’s a lot of commonality between what the students are learning,” said Alex Dan, Superintendent of the school. “As a school of choice, and this speaks to the mission and the charter of the school as well, we as a school, consistent with what we see out of the founding documents of the country, the Declaration and the US Constitution, those core tenants of our country are to celebrate commonality. We are a great melting pot as a school.”

But some, including former student Thora Henry, who now attends Malden High School, says that mission to treat everyone the same and not embrace cultural differences is out of date and racist.

“It does put a damper on your self-esteem,” Thora said. She left the school after she questioned if Mystic Valley was a good school for her. “Yeah, the test scores are great but was it a good school for kids’ mental well being, was it a good school for their physical well being, their emotional well being. And I came to the conclusion personally that it is not for me.”

Controversy involving race at Mystic Valley dates back to 2017, when Mya and Deanna Cook came to school with braided hair extensions and were told to take them out. Mya says it was upsetting and made her feel uncomfortable at the school.

Mystic Valley has a diverse student body and tells us it is a majority minority school. It requires uniforms and has a strict dress code. The girls say the school backed down and allowed the hair extensions after the Attorney General found the school’s policy was discriminatory. Deanna says, “We are not all the same so trying to push everyone to be the same is not OK.”

Mya agrees and tells the I-Team, “It’s time for Mystic Valley to move forward and start including people and accepting people. Enough with this monoculture that they want to push on everyone. It’s not working.”

Charter schools are funded with public money but are privately run. The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) oversees the schools and in recent years included a category of cultural responsiveness or proficiency as a criterion for performance. The state found Mystic Valley only partially met that standard potentially putting the school’s future in jeopardy.

Howard Cooper is the attorney for Mystic Valley and tells the I-Team the school has a long waiting list of families eager to get their children into the school. Touting for more than 20 years, the school has been incredibly successful.

“Families are literally pounding down the doors to get into the school,” Cooper said. “Twenty years into this incredibly successful program, the Commonwealth of Massachusetts has come along and said, you know what, forget your laser focus on academics and how well you’re doing, we want you to teach cultural proficiency. Whatever that means.”

As a result of the concern about the cultural performance standard, Mystic Valley filed a lawsuit against the state obtaining emails that allegedly show that state employees working with critics, began a campaign to discredit the school.

Eric Henry says he initially supported Mystic Valley but pulled his triplets out after questioning the culture and the curriculum. “It started off in the 5th grade with Mark Twain,” Henry said. “But it continued in the 9th grade there were other readings that also used N-words and things of this nature.”

But other parents like Rosanna Alves say the school isn’t racist and believes a good education is the best way to level the playing field for people of color. “The kids are learning that’s what matters to me honestly,” Alves said. “I’m very happy with the school.”

Mystic Valley’s charter is up for renewal in 2023. As for the lawsuit, the state says it does not comment on pending litigation

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KUTV

Great education by Summit Academy Charter School

KUTV — If you're looking for a great alternative to public school, Summit Academy might be the answer!. Director Michael Clark and Principal Lindy Hatch joined Fresh Living to share more information. Summit Academy is a charter school in the Draper area that has been serving Utah children for...
DRAPER, UT
KESQ News Channel 3

Parents and family members react to Valley District Schools lifting mask mandate

Palm Springs, Desert Sands and Coachella Valley Unified School Districts lifted their mask mandate today. Coachella Valley Unified School District originally planned to keep the mask mandate up until March 24, but the district decided to follow California state guidelines. Read more on CVUSD's decision to lift the mask mandate here. News Channel 3 talked The post Parents and family members react to Valley District Schools lifting mask mandate appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Malden, MA
Society
Local
Massachusetts Education
Malden, MA
Education
State
Massachusetts State
City
Malden, MA
Local
Massachusetts Society
Shropshire Star

Half of pupils are not ready to start primary school, say teachers

School staff report that the pandemic has led children to miss out on developmental and social milestones. A rising number of pupils lack the basic skills they need to start school, according to a new report. In an online survey of nearly 1,000 primary school teachers carried out during November...
EDUCATION
Boston 25 News WFXT

Director of Worcester Diocese food program placed on leave

WORCESTER, Mass. — The man in charge of a well-known food program in the Worcester Diocese has been placed on leave. In a statement, the diocese says “St. John Parish in Worcester has placed William Riley on administrative leave as the director of the St. John Food for the Poor Program pending the outcome of an investigation of claims of illegal activity involving adults.”
WORCESTER, MA
CBS Boston

Hood Cyberattack May Mean Milk Shortage For School Lunches

PETERBOROUGH, N.H. (CBS) – At least one local school will be serving juice or water with school lunches after Hood Dairy was the victim of a cyberattack. Hood is the largest producer of milk in 8-ounce packaging, the containers served in schools. The cyberattack disrupted manufacturing over the weekend, a Hood spokesperson confirmed. “I am happy to report that our plants are getting up and running as our Information Technology teams continue to work to resolve network issues,” the spokesperson said, adding that Hood is working with customers affected by the issue. ConVal School District in Peterborough, New Hampshire said it is expecting that there will be a milk shortage for school lunch programs and the district will offer most meals with juice or water as a substitute.
PETERBOROUGH, NH
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
48K+
Followers
22K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy