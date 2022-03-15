ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Tennessee senator accuses Biden of treating 'climate change as a god'

By Jenny Goldsberry
WashingtonExaminer
 1 day ago

T ennessee Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn called out President Joe Biden on Tuesday for "bowing to all of this environmentalism as a religion and climate change as a god."

The Senate was in the midst of considering Shalanda Young to be the director of the Office of Management and Budget when Blackburn took the opportunity to discuss the previous omnibus bill. It passed , though not with Blackburn's blessing.


"Last week, the Senate passed a $1.5 trillion funding bill that the Democratic majority insisted was full of must-pass, gotta-have-it, can't-live-without-it provisions that the American people were demanding," Blackburn said. "Unfortunately, the reality of what made it into that bill doesn't match the fantasy my Democratic colleagues conjured up for the cameras."

THE FED HAD THREE JOBS. ENDING CLIMATE CHANGE IS NOT ONE OF THEM

Blackburn pointed out the 4,400 earmarks within the bill without any "federal nexus." Meanwhile, gas prices are the highest they've been in years. A majority of people have even reported that they are decidedly worse off financially as a direct result of inflation.

"[Biden] needs to start listening to what people are saying," Blackburn said. "They don't want this country to fail."

The Senate promptly voted to confirm Young as director of the OMB following the speech.

Comments / 21

Linda Moore
1d ago

She does not represent anyone with morals. No one should vote for any politician that tried to overturn the election or that still backs Donald Trump

Reply(1)
13
Sharon Strickland
1d ago

I'm one of her constituents however, I can clearly see that see that she and others in authority Do Not have my best interest in their sight. Even the governor of our state is attempting to betray us yet again, by trying to mix state government and religion (our school system). I just want them to practice honesty, and stop the lies.

Reply
14
iknowtruthismine
1d ago

Marsha Blackburn is a monotonal cotton-mouthed coprophagious droolbucket, who should be packed up and sent back to her home planet, ............... Buttholia Prime.

Reply
14
