Tennessee senator accuses Biden of treating 'climate change as a god'

T ennessee Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn called out President Joe Biden on Tuesday for "bowing to all of this environmentalism as a religion and climate change as a god."

The Senate was in the midst of considering Shalanda Young to be the director of the Office of Management and Budget when Blackburn took the opportunity to discuss the previous omnibus bill. It passed , though not with Blackburn's blessing.



"Last week, the Senate passed a $1.5 trillion funding bill that the Democratic majority insisted was full of must-pass, gotta-have-it, can't-live-without-it provisions that the American people were demanding," Blackburn said. "Unfortunately, the reality of what made it into that bill doesn't match the fantasy my Democratic colleagues conjured up for the cameras."

Blackburn pointed out the 4,400 earmarks within the bill without any "federal nexus." Meanwhile, gas prices are the highest they've been in years. A majority of people have even reported that they are decidedly worse off financially as a direct result of inflation.

"[Biden] needs to start listening to what people are saying," Blackburn said. "They don't want this country to fail."

The Senate promptly voted to confirm Young as director of the OMB following the speech.