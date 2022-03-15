Menomonee Falls basketball team heads to Madison for WIAA state game for first time

Menomonee Falls is making the Madison trip for the first time for boys basketball, and the Phoenix faithful have let the team know about it.

"I started here three years ago and it was pretty exciting," Jason Hallenbeck says. "Some young talents. I've had this group for, you know, several years. A lot of them are three-year varsity players and they've always been big dreamers. They've had these discussions since I first met them as sophomores."

"Everybody at school is showing us so much love, and it's like, we have a great community here so like it's so much love," Steve Clay says. "It's fun, exciting."

Funny that the Falls goes all the way to state to face Greater Metro conference foe Brookfield Central in the semifinals.

"It's great compliments about our conference," Seth Trimble says. "I say all the time, I still to this day think the Greater Metro Conference is the best conference in the state. Kudos to Brookfield Central, but I think it will be an interesting game. Like I said, we've played them twice. They won once. We won once."

"It's going great playing Brook Central," Clay says. "They're in our conference. They got great players. Andrew Rohde, Jack. They have some great players on the team. I've been playing against Rohde and playing with Rohde my whole life. So it should be fun stepping on the state floor with him as seniors."

You'll have to forgive Trimble. He has eyes on another game Thursday, as a North Carolina recruit watching the Tar Heels take on Marquette in the NCAA tournament.

Lance Allan asked Trimble, it's Marquette and North Carolina, what are you going to be thinking and who are you going to be rooting for?

"All UNC," Trimble says. "All UNC. Rooting for UNC. I wish the best for Coach Shaka Smart and Marquette, they're a great program, but gotta root for my team. True blue. Go Heels!"

I'm sure a few others will disagree.

As for the winner of Menomonee Falls and Brook Central? They will play the victor between Racine Case and Neenah for the Division One Championship.

