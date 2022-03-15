ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

Portrait Of Fallen Officer Diane Gonzalez Unveiled On NHPD Memorial Wall

By Maya McFadden
New Haven Independent
New Haven Independent
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qzVUY_0egG3n2m00
Maya McFadden Photos Gonzalez's daughter Diane Mora-Valez and grandson Nathaniel check out honorary portrait.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Sh1QO_0egG3n2m00

City police, elected officials, and family celebrated the life of Officer Diane Gonzalez at the unveiling of a memorial portrait and plaque two months after she succumbed to injuries suffered in an on-duty car crash.

Officer Gonzalez suffered from a traumatic brain injury that put her in a coma after the crash, which occurred at the intersection of Chapel and East Streets when she was responding to a 911 call on Sept. 9, 2008. Gonzalez’s cruiser collided with another driven by Sgt. Dario​“Scott” Aponte, who was killed in the crash.

Gonzalez succumbed to her injuries on Jan. 10, 2022.

Interim Chief Renee Dominguez, Mayor Justin Elicker, fellow police officers, and relatives of Gonzalez joined at the police headquarters Tuesday for the unveiling on the department’s ​“Above and Beyond” fallen officer memorial wall in the 1 Union Ave. lobby.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E9eG7_0egG3n2m00
Memorial engineer William McMillan unveils portrait Tuesday.

The department, city, and family members celebrated Gonzalez’s 13 years of service on the New Haven force.

Dominguez said she has received thousands of cards and notes about Gonzalez from people worldwide.

“Never as a chief do you want to have to bury one of your officers. Never as a chief do you want to unveil their picture on memorial in the lobby. We hope and pray that those faces that are left empty will never be filled,” Dominguez said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wWrNZ_0egG3n2m00
Dominguez at Tuesday's ceremony.

Gonzalez’s three children, Diane Mora-Velez, Kathleen Mora, and Ramon Mora, joined the ceremony for their mother and brought along Gonzalez’s 5‑year-old grandson Nathaniel.

Mora-Velez said her mother dedicated her life to ​“her family and her job.” She said her mother was always proud to be a police officer and felt a sense of ​“brotherhood and sisterhood” with her colleagues.” Gonzalez left behind five grandchildren in total.

Mora-Velez said she works hard to keep her mother’s memory alive with her four kids by showing them pictures and a video of her graduation from the police academy.

“She would have chosen a different picture,” Mora-Velez joked after the portrait unveiling.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NgrUp_0egG3n2m00
Memorial creator William MacMullen.

William McMullen, a city government retiree who engineered and designed the memorial, unveiled Gonzalez’s portrait, which marks the 23rd fallen officer in New Haven and the first woman officer lost.

“We hope that the memorial that is in there really is seen by the citizens of this city so they realize the ultimate sacrifice that being in public safety can be,” McMullen said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ep6Rm_0egG3n2m00

President of The Hundred Club of Connecticut Peter Carozza joined the ceremony and presented Gonzalez’s two daughters and son each with gifts.

“Today and everyday we remember Officer Diane Gonzalez,” police spokesperson Officer Scott Shumway said.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
New Haven Independent

Facing Firing, Deputy Fire Chief Retires

A deputy fire chief retired before he could be fired for allegedly violating ​“department rules and regulations and a last chance agreement” governing his municipal employment. That’s according to city Fire Chief John Alston. Alston offered that update Thursday morning during a Zoom-assisted special meeting of...
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Mom Prays To Pause Violence

On her way to prep and clean Payne Whitney Gym for the Yale hockey team, 55-year-old Trina Shealy prayed for more recreational opportunites for young New Haveners — not justfor Ivy Leaguers. “My son’s been shot three or four times,” the mother of two said. “Get some...
New Haven Independent

Man Shot Dead

New Haven police reported the city first homicide of 2022. It occurred early Thursday, according to police spokesperson Officer Scott Shumway. Some drove a shooting victim by private car to the hospital shortly before 3:30 a.m., following a reported shooting in the area of Dewitt and Spring streets in the Hill.
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Woman Found Dead On Springside Ave

Police are investigating an apparently untimely death on the west side of town. It involved a woman who was found Wednesday afternoon on Springside Avenue. An anonymous caller dialed 911 at 2:10 p.m. to report that a woman on the side of the road appeared to be dead. The fire...
NEW HAVEN, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Haven, CT
New Haven, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
New Haven Independent

Hamden Mayor Proposes 3.68-Mill Hike

A first draft of Hamden’s next annual operating budget includes a tax hike — as well as a strategy to reduce the town’s long-term liabilities and bolster efficiency within municipal government. Mayor Lauren Garrett presented the outline of that $278 million budget plan at a Wednesday meeting...
HAMDEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Judge Fines Megalandlord $5K For 21 Violations

A state judge ordered the owner of the local megalandlord company Mandy Management to pay $5,250 in fines after he pleaded guilty to 21 different housing code violations at a handful of New Haven rental properties. That same judge also dismissed two criminal housing court cases and continued another three...
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Crash Kills Pedestrian, 24

A New Haven man named Raekwon McLean lost his life Sunday after a driver struck him on Dixwell Avenue in Hamden. McLean, 24, was walking near North Street around 3:30 p.m. when a driver hit him, according to police spokesperson Sean J. Dolan. McLean was taken by ambulance to Yale New Haven Hospital, where he later was pronounced dead.
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Slain Man’s Family Launches Foundation To Spread Healing And Peace

Half a year since 27-year-old Trequon Lawrence was murdered, his family is looking to help others grieving over other unsolved homicides. Lawrence was shot in his blue Genesis G80 sedan Sept. 8 at Newhall and Division streets. The police received notice from the ShotSpotter identification system of 10 gunshots and found ten .9mm casings near the scene. Lawrence was pronounced dead at the hospital.
NEW HAVEN, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Academy#Nhpd Memorial#Sgt
New Haven Independent

Police Make Arrests In 6 Shootings

City police have made six arrests and obtained a warrant for a seventh for various shooting incidents that took place between May of last year and Thursday. Interim Police Chief Renee Dominguez and Mayor Justin Elicker announced that spate of gun-related arrests during a press conference Thursday on the third floor of police headquarters at 1 Union Ave.
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

32 Years Later, A Murder Resonates Anew

Thanks to the internet, Jocelyn Jackson has found a community of people who remember her brother — one that she hopes will surface new leads 32 years after his murder devastated people whose lives he touched on both sides of New Haven’s town-gown divide. For more than three...
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

10 Cops Promoted To Detective

City police commissioners unanimously signed off on 10 new promotions designed to fill vacancies in the detective bureau. That happened at Tuesday night’s latest regular monthly meeting of the Board of Police Commissioners. The virtual meeting took place online via Zoom. The commissioners voted unanimously in support of Interim...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
New Haven Independent

New Police Drug Policy Approved; Cops May Not Toke

Police commissioners unanimously signed off on a new alcohol and drug policy that adds anabolic steroids to its list of prohibited substances, and that maintains a departmental ban on marijuana use — even though the state has newly legalized recreational cannabis. That was the outcome of Tuesday night’s latest...
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Homicide Arrest Made

Hamden police charged a 19-year-old man Tuesday with shooting dead Herman Bellamy on Jan. 15. Police spokesperson Sean J. Dolan announced the arrest in a press release. He stated that the 19-year-old arrestee, who lives in New Haven, was already incarcerated on firearm charges in connection with the fatal shooting of Bellamy, who was inside a vehicle during an exchange of gunfire on Fairview Avenue. Following an investigation led by Detectives Jomo Crawford and Donald Remillard, police obtained a warrant charging the man with first-degree manslaughter.
HAMDEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Fire Chief’s Reappointment OK’d

With over a dozen city firefighters standing in opposition at the back of the room, and a half-dozen regional fire chiefs sitting up front in support, the Board of Alders unanimously approved John Alston’s reappointment to serve another four years as the head of the New Haven Fire Department.
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Hamden Animal Shelter Site Proposed — In New Haven

After years of outsourcing abandoned and abused pets to North Haven, Hamden is exploring joining forces with New Haven to establish a regional animal shelter. A Tuesday press release from the mayor’s office states that the two communities have launched a working group of senior administrators and members of both police departments who are discussing how to turn New Haven’s current animal shelter on 81 Fournier St. into a joint facility.
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Petitioners Hit Doors To Fight APT Clinic

Sadie Flowers has seen her block of Hazel Street address crime and grow more peaceful as community connections tightened. ​“We don’t want to go back,” Flowers, who has lived on the street for 35 years, said as she signed a petition against the APT Foundation’s plans to move offices and a methadone clinic nearby on Dixwell Avenue.
HAMDEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Docu-Series Revisits New Haven Murder

Eight years after a murder upended their lives, members of a New Haven family are about to tell their story to a national audience. The family’s story is highlighted in the season four premiere of Investigation Discovery’s crime docu-series True Conviction, which airs on ID and discovery+ this Tuesday at 10 p.m.
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Arsonist Torches 4 Vehicles; Stolen Car Pulled Out Of Duck Pond

(Updated) Someone lit four cars on fire in Fair Haven, on a night when a stolen car also ended up in the Edgewood Duck Pond. The duck pond incident occurred first. The incident began in Hamden, on Mill Rock Road. Police went there around 10 p.m. to speak with a man who ​“was walking to his vehicle in a driveway, when he was approached by an individual with a handgun. The suspect took the SUV at gunpoint and pushed the victim to the ground,” reported department spokesperson Sean Dolan.
HAMDEN, CT
New Haven Independent

New Haven Independent

New Haven, CT
7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

New Haven. Its neighborhoods. Its government. Its people – from the knuckleheads to the dreamers and schemers, and everyone in between. That’s what this web site is about: A five-day-a-week report on news about the City of New Haven, Connecticut, produced by veteran local journalists, and by you.

 https://www.newhavenindependent.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy