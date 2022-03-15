ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Overnight Defense & National Security — Presented by AM General — Prepping for Zelensky's big speech

By Jordan Williams
The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tdWFl_0egG3hkQ00
© Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP

It’s Tuesday! Welcome to Overnight Defense & National Security, your nightly guide to the latest developments at the Pentagon, on Capitol Hill and beyond. Subscribe here: thehill.com/newsletter-signup.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s virtual address to Congress on Wednesday is certain to raise pressure on the Biden administration to do more to help the nation as Russia’s war drags on.

We’ll break down what to expect, plus the leader of the Proud Boys staying in jail pending trial for the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol and the U.S. holding military drills in the Yellow Sea.

For The Hill, I’m Jordan Williams. Write to me with tips at jwilliams@thehill.com.

Let’s get to it!

Gearing up for Zelensky’s speech to Congress

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H2Rlm_0egG3hkQ00

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will deliver a virtual address to Congress on Wednesday morning as his nation vigorously defends itself against Russia's onslaught.

It’s been less than a month since Russian President Vladimir Putin declared a “special military operation” in Ukraine on Feb. 24, and the administration has committed millions of dollars to helping Kyiv.

But with the administration refusing to get behind anything it views as escalatory to Russia, lawmakers and Zelensky have ramped up pressure on the administration to do more.

Biden’s hands tied: As much as President Biden wants to provide support to Ukraine so it can fight the Russian military, he’s been avoiding any steps that would pull the U.S. or NATO allies directly into the conflict

The Ukrainian government and member of Congress have been ramping up pressure on the administration to do more to assist the U.S. government.

Biden has leaned on economic penalties in hopes that such measures could squeeze the Russian economy enough to make Putin end the war. It’s also committed hundreds of millions of dollars in aid to Ukraine.

But Biden has repeatedly said that he would not put U.S. troops on the ground in Ukraine, and last week the Pentagon rejected a Polish plan to deliver fighter jets to Ukraine.

Congress looks for pressure points: As the administration looks for the best ways to help Ukraine, lawmakers in Congress are also looking for pressure points to use against Putin.

Congress is expected to move ahead this week with legislation to revoke Russia’s “most favored nation” trade status, something the Biden administration cannot do by itself.

It has yet to be decided whether that bill will include a ban on Russian oil imports, something President Biden has already announced and can be done through his executive authority.

Those moves will raise the economic pressure on Moscow, though they seem unlikely to dramatically change the situation in Ukraine.

Russia’s newest sanctions: In response to the crippling sanctions the West has imposed on Russia, Moscow has sanctioned a number of U.S. officials, including Biden himself.

In addition to Biden, Moscow also sanctioned Secretary of State Antony Blinken , Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin , Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley , CIA Director William Burns , former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and Biden's son Hunter Biden.

“I would first note that President Biden is a junior, so they may have sanctioned his dad, may he rest in peace," said White House press secretary Jen Psaki , who herself was also sanctioned.

"The second piece I would say is that, it won’t surprise any of you, that none of us are planning tourist trips in Russia. None of us have bank accounts that we won’t be able to access. So, we will forge ahead," she added.

A MESSAGE FROM AM GENERAL

Biden signs off on billions for Ukraine

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wzyxv_0egG3hkQ00

Biden on Tuesday signed into law a sweeping $1.5 trillion bill that funds the government through September and provides billions in assistance for Ukraine amid the Russian invasion.

Biden signed the legislation during a ceremony in the Indian Treaty Room at the White House on Tuesday afternoon that was attended by administration officials and Democratic lawmakers, including Speaker Nancy Pelosi  (Calif.), Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer  (N.Y.) and Sen.  Joe Manchin  (W.Va.). 

After months of negotiations, the final text of the funding bill was introduced just last week and moved quickly through the House and Senate, where it passed with bipartisan support.  

The legislation stretches more than 2,700 pages and funds the government through the current fiscal year. It also includes $13.6 billion in humanitarian and security assistance to address Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

Biden said the Ukraine assistance would help the country defend against a broad Russian attack and address humanitarian needs as millions of Ukrainians flee their homes.  

“With this new security funding and the drawdown authorities in this bill, we’re moving urgently to further augment the support to the brave people of Ukraine as they defend their country,” he said, adding that he would have more to say about the assistance on Wednesday.  

.

And check out other coverage of the Russia-Ukraine conflict here:

SIGN UP NOW

⏱ Don’t miss a beat! Get on the list for NotedDC, The Hill’s new insider take on the heartbeat of politics and policy, coming soon.

A MESSAGE FROM AM GENERAL

Proud Boys leader to remain in jail before trial

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28cteo_0egG3hkQ00

A federal judge on Thursday ruled that Enrique Tarrio, the leader of the Proud Boys extremist group, will remain in jail before his trial for conspiracy charges related to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol.

The ruling from U.S. Magistrate Judge Lauren Louis of the Southern District of Florida came after prosecutors argued that Tarrio should remain in jail before his trial because he poses a danger to the community and is a flight risk.

Siding with the prosecution: In a court filing, prosecutors said, “There is overwhelming evidence that Tarrio organized a plot to corruptly obstruct, influence, and impede the certification of the Electoral College vote, an offense that strikes at the heart of our democracy.”

“Under these circumstances, only pretrial detention can protect the community from the danger Tarrio poses,” they added.

Louis said she concurred with the Justice Department’s concerns and recognized the possibility of Tarrio fleeing before his trial, according to CNN.

The charges against Tarrio: Tarrio and five co-defendants were indicted last week on varied charges, including conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding. The Proud Boys leader was not at the Capitol during the violent attack, but he has been accused of helping the group's efforts to travel to Washington, D.C., with the plan of preventing the congressional certification of the Electoral College vote.

Court documents also revealed that Tarrio met with Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes, who is the subject of a separate case involving seditious conspiracy charges, one day before the Capitol attack. Prosecutors claimed that a documentary film crew was at the meeting.

The federal court in D.C. will oversee proceeding in Tarrio’s case going forward, according to CNN.

Read the full story here.

US holds drills in Yellow Sea

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZcA3M_0egG3hkQ00

The U.S. military conducted an aircraft carrier-led exercise in the Yellow Sea and intensified air defense artillery drills at a base in South Korea in response to increased missile tests from North Korea, U.S. forces said Tuesday.

“The Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) has significantly increased the pace and scale of ballistic missile launches since September 2021,” U.S. Indo-Pacific Command (Indopacom) said in a statement. “The United States strongly condemns these launches,” which include intercontinental ballistic missile tests on Feb. 27 and March 5.

In response, Indopacom conducted an air demonstration in international airspace over the Yellow Sea, mobilizing fighter jets from the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier along with other regionally based Air Force aircraft.

The North Korean threat: North Korea made waves last month when it tested a relatively new intercontinental ballistic missile system, a move the Biden administration called a “serious escalation” by Pyongyang.

Indopacom said the recent missile launches were “a brazen violation of multiple U.N. Security Council resolutions” as well as its "international commitments” that threaten nearby countries and the world.

North Korea last tested an intercontinental ballistic missile in 2017, which was followed by a self-imposed halt on long-range missile and nuclear testing.

Pyongyang insisted the new launches were held to prepare for a satellite launch, but there is speculation the isolated nation could test the missile at full range as soon as this week. That move would break the four-year hiatus from such demonstrations, Reuters reported.

About the drills: At the Osan Air Base, in South Korea, the 35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade “increased the intensity of their certification exercise” to demonstrate its capabilities and commitment to defend the peninsula “against any threat or adversary,” according to a statement from U.S. Forces Korea (USFK).

“DPRK’s significant increase in its missile testing activity undermines peace, security and destabilizes the Northeast Asia region,” USFK said.

“While this type of training is routinely conducted by U.S. Patriot batteries across [South Korea], its increased intensity of its certification underscores the seriousness USFK takes against the DPRK's recent missile launch behavior,” the statement added.

Read the full story here.

ON TAP FOR TOMORROW

WHAT WE'RE READING

  • China denies aiding Russia, says it’s completely impartial on Ukraine
  • The Hill Opinion: Why Vladimir Putin will fall
  • The Hill Opinion: What the US can expect from South Korea’s incoming president
  • The New York Times: Sept. 11 prosecutors are in plea talks that could avert a death-penalty trial

Well, That’s it for today! Check out The Hill’s defense and national security pages for latest coverage. See you Wednesday!

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Daily Mail

Captured Russian conscripts say their forces are being decimated by Ukraine and regularly run out of food as they apologise for attacking the country 'like fascists'

Russian conscripts who were captured by Ukrainian forces say they were deceived into believing the war was a military training exercise and have apologised for attacking Ukraine 'like fascists'. The five Russian captives, who were all called up for military service in June 2021, spoke at a media briefing at...
MILITARY
The Independent

Joe Manchin seen swiping on iPad while Marjorie Taylor Greene looks for phone during Zelensky’s speech

As Ukraine’s embattled president spoke to the United States Congress, some lawmakers appeared more captivated by their devices than by the address.In one viral video clip, Senator Joe Manchin swiped on his iPad as Volodymyr Zelensky spoke. In another, Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene appeared not to participate in a standing ovation for the Ukrainian leader, instead rooting around for her phone.In the video of Mr Manchin, Mr Zelensky can be heard begging Congress for help fending off the Russian invasion.“We are asking for a reply, for an answer to this terror from the whole world,” the Ukrainian leader says,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Pundit under fire for criticising Zelensky’s outfit at Congress speech: ‘Doesn’t he own a suit?’

A Republican financier has come under fire for crassly criticising the outfit Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wore during his speech to US lawmakers.Peter Schiff, a former congressional candidate in Connecticut and the chief economist at Wall Street giant Euro Pacific Capital, took aim at Mr Zelensky at the conclusion of his joint address to Congress on Wednesday morning.Zelensky address before Congress - live updatesMr Zelensky made the remarks from his office in Kyiv, dressed in a green t-shirt that’s become a staple of his wartime wardrobe since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine last month.“I understand times are hard,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Volodymyr Zelensky
Washington Post

Zelensky’s speech powerfully shamed Biden. But in truth, both men are right.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s wrenching speech to Congress on Wednesday artfully combined lavish praise for the U.S. response to the Russian invasion with emotional appeals for more assistance that were carefully aimed at firing up the collective U.S. conscience. Zelensky invoked many touchstones in the positive story the United...
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Post

Donald Trump is wasting our time

Marc Racicot is a former Montana governor and chair of the Republican National Committee. Rarely stopping to inventory the essential qualities in human character, we all know them when we see them: decency, honesty, humility, honor and faithfulness. Character is the lens through which, especially when pressure mounts and there...
MONTANA STATE
The Independent

Three Republicans under fire for voting against House resolution to ‘stand with Ukraine’ amid Russia invasion

Three House Republicans have come under fire for voting against a bipartisan congressional resolution expressing support for Ukraine’s territorial sovereignty as the country continued to fight Russian troops that launched a full-scale military invasion last week.The House Resolution 956, titled “Supporting the People of Ukraine,” was passed on Wednesday with an overwhelming 426 votes in favour and only three votes against.The resolution stated the US “supports, unequivocally, Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity” and “states unambiguously that it will never recognise or support any illegitimate Russian-controlled leader or government installed through the use of force”.The Republicans who voted against the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Defense Department#Air Defense#Government Of Ukraine#War Crimes#Pentagon#Ukrainian#Congress#The Proud Boys#Russian
nextbigfuture.com

Ukrainian President Says They Will Get Nuclear Weapons Unless US Protects Them

Ukraine President Zelensky says that Ukraine will go back to having nuclear weapons like they did before 1994 unless the US lives to the guarantees of protection made in the Budapest Memo. Ukraine had 1000 soviet nuclear weapons. What did Ukraine keep that would short cut a return to being a nuclear power. Even with bombers, nuclear weapons can be delivered by other means if one side chose it as means of all out fighting.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Syria
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
United States Department of Defense
TIME

What Russian Sanctions Mean for Joe Biden’s Presidency

This article is part of the The DC Brief, TIME’s politics newsletter. Sign up here to get stories like this sent to your inbox. Joe Biden is a product of the Cold War era. With Russian tanks rolling across Ukraine, that fact is starting to seem less like a relic and more a reward after five decades in Washington.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Hill

The Hill

508K+
Followers
61K+
Post
384M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy