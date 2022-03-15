Jewish Festival of Purim begins tomorrow

Purim takes place annually on the 14th day of the Hebrew month of Adar. Not only is it an important day historically for Jews, it’s also a day to celebrate! Purim is all about festivities, family, and giving back to others. Key elements of the celebration include masquerading, eating traditional foods such as Hamantaschen, drinking wine, and taking part in the Megillah reading, Purim spiel dramatizations, and Torah learning. Purim is a great day to reconnect with friends and family and give back to your community through gifts and charity as prescribed by the Book of Esther. It’s a day of joy, resilience, and togetherness.

