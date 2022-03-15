Jewish Festival of Purim begins tomorrow

It all began at a Persian feast. The King Ahasuerus (or Xeres I in Greek) was holding one of his popular banquets, providing all the food — and especially all the drinks — that the men of his kingdom could imbibe. Likewise, his queen, Queen Vashti, was entertaining the ladies of the land in a separate part of the palace.
As a kid, nothing filled me with more glee than waking up on Purim morning. It wasn’t the sticky, jam-filled hamantaschen I looked forward to (although I certainly ate my fair share), or even the costume I’d decided to wear, carefully chosen and laid out neatly beside my bed. It was what I knew the day would bring: sharing mishloach manot.
The York Jewish Community Center, 2000 Hollywood Drive in Spring Garden Township, will be holding a drive-thru Jewish food festival from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, April 3. Some of the food items being offered include brisket, pastrami, matzah ball soup, kugel and assorted desserts. Advanced orders must be placed...
Purim takes place annually on the 14th day of the Hebrew month of Adar. Not only is it an important day historically for Jews, it’s also a day to celebrate! Purim is all about festivities, family, and giving back to others. Key elements of the celebration include masquerading, eating traditional foods such as Hamantaschen, drinking wine, and taking part in the Megillah reading, Purim spiel dramatizations, and Torah learning. Purim is a great day to reconnect with friends and family and give back to your community through gifts and charity as prescribed by the Book of Esther. It’s a day of joy, resilience, and togetherness.
NEW BRITAIN – Menachem Cadaner didn’t ask any questions when he was asked to help celebrate the Jewish holiday Purim. What he didn’t know was the church where he helped commemorate the holiday had been intentionally set on fire over the weekend. “At 8:30 (a.m.) someone approached...
This year we're celebrating some of the organizations who went above-and-beyond doing incredible work getting us vaccinated against COVID-19. Host Brian Lehrer is joined by Mitra Kalita, co-founder of URL Media and CEO and publisher of Epicenter-NYC, to recognize the work of this year's honorees. Join the conversation at 212-433-WNYC...
WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. - The Jewish holiday of Purim starts Wednesday night. People celebrate the ancient story of a Queen who saved the Jewish people from destruction. This year, some are adopting new traditions to help those experiencing crisis in Ukraine. Pick your filling: Poppy seed, prune, apricot or raspberry. At Russ & Daughters in the Brooklyn Navy Yard, it's nonstop baking of traditional triangle cookies known as Hamantaschen."Our bakery is in overdrive. Right now we are making probably triple of what we expected, said Niki Russ Federman, co-owner of Russ & Daughters. Through Thursday, all proceeds from Hamantaschen sales in store and online are...
