Armory owner says ‘constitutional carry’ bill may deter some from getting helpful training

By WHIO Staff
 1 day ago
DAYTON — Gov. Mike DeWine signed Senate Bill 215 into law Monday, making it legal for Ohioans 21 and older, are legally allowed to have a gun, able to carry a concealed handgun without a permit.

The law also eliminates the requirement for people to “promptly” notify police if they are carrying a concealed weapon.

At the Miami Armory, owner David Becker said he has mixed feelings about the state’s new CCW law.

“It’s double headed in one sense,” he said.

He said it may lead criminals to be more reluctant to commit acts of violence, since they would not know who is carrying a weapon. On the other hand, Becker said, there is a downside to the law.

“Constitution carry doesn’t require any level of training,” he told News Center 7′s Candace Price.

Becker said the gun owners “need to know the law” and the training helps teach the laws, such as travel restrictions with a concealed carry permit and if a gun owner is permitted to go into a post office with a weapon on their person. They are just some of the things he said he teaches during his eight-hour CCW course.

“You gotta really know where the law is otherwise you get yourself in a pickle really quick,” Becker said.

News Center 7 asked Becker if he thought the new law would make some people not seek out any CCW training whatsoever.

“I think there’s gonna be a small sector of it,” he answered.

There are currently 21 other states that allow people to carry a concealed weapon without a license. In Ohio, the law will take effect in about three months.

