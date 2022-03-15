Freshmen take lead in 'steppingstone' season for Oilers

EA-WR freshman Jordan Ealey delivers a pitch to the plate against CM on Monday in the season opener for both teams at Leroy Emerick Field in Wood River. (Greg Shashack / The Telegraph)

WOOD RIVER – With five freshmen filling key starting roles for East Alton-Wood River softball, Oilers coach Dana Emerick will add only the light burden of a single expectation.

“I’m not about to put any victories on these kids,” said Emerick, beginning his 13th season as head coach after eight seasons as an assistant at EA-WR. “This is a restart for us. And we’ve got some pretty good eighth graders coming next year. This is just a steppingstone.”

There are freshmen up the middle at pitcher, catcher and center field. It’s an all-frosh left side of the infield at short and third. Growing pains, like Monday’s season-opening 17-2 loss to Civic Memorial, are inevitable. But keeping a positive outlook is a priority in this rebuild season.

“We do that anyway,” Emerick said. “Freshman, sophomores, juniors, seniors, this is a high school experience.”

Improvement is a goal. Fun is the single expectation. It is not win or bust for the Oilers.

“I’ve never been that coach,” said Emerick, a retired fire captain with the Wood River Fire Department. “It’s effective for some, I guess. That’s kind of an old school mentality anymore. Shoot, I’m out here to have fun. I want to make sure these girls are too. I worked 25 years in trauma. Nobody’s going to die out here.”

The freshmen brighten the future, but the Oilers offense will build around senior first baseman Madi Fry, who bats cleanup with three freshmen hitting in front of her and two more behind.

“She’s going to hit the ball for us,” Emerick said. “She’s got a great attitude and by the end of the year, she’s going to be around .400-plus.”

And Fry will be a working example and leader for pitcher Jordan Ealey, catcher Haley Pratt, center fielder Lily Tretter, shortstop Cami Adams and third baseman Jade Kassler. All are freshmen offering a boost to a program that won three games last season.

“They’re looking up to (Fry) and we’ve got two former all-state players on our coaching staff,” Emerick said of assistants Macy Flanigan and Haley Shewmaker. “The girls look up to them and listen to the things they tell them, and their experiences. It’s so awesome to have those two around. The girls listen to them – and they should. I’m the grandpa coach.”

Kassler, Adams and Ealey fill the Nos. 1-2-3 slots in the lineup. Ealey’s first career at-bat Monday brought an inside-the-park home run. Tretter hits fifth and Pratt hits sixth. Junior second baseman Layla Bock, junior left fielder Kami Kearby and sophomore right fielder Hayley Davidson complete the lineup.

And the Oilers, who play eight games before making their Cahokia Conference debut March 29 at Columbia, are going all in on scoring runs.

“We’re going to put our best nine hitters in the lineup,” Emerick said, “and figure out where they fit on defense. I’m positive we’ll be good enough to enjoy these games.”

EA-WR’s defense struggled Monday against CM, committing six errors and making other mistakes to compound the hurt. Emerick took the responsibility for those lapses, citing his ineffectiveness in communicating situations and solutions.

“One thing I have to get used to, and get better as a coach, is to remember we’ve got five freshmen out there and I’ve got to be on point with my instructions, making sure they know, every pitch, where we’re going,” Emerick said after the CM loss. “I didn’t do a good job with that today.”

Ealey got the opening day start in the circle and projects as the Oilers’ No. 1 pitcher. She is backed by Kassler, with Pratt also able to come out from behind the plate and throw some innings.

“If we need three pitchers,” Emerick said, “we’ve got them.”