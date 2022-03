RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) – With the average price of a gallon of gas hitting record highs in some areas, officials at the Riverside Transit Agency have made bus travel around town and beyond for just $.25 a choice mode of transportation for many in the Inland Empire. Jesus Pulido, seen here, says he’s a frequent RTA rider. Mar 4, 2022 (CBSLA). Drivers everywhere are hurting from astronomical gas prices, including Jayjay Collins who spent $50 for a little more than 10 gallons. “It’s really high, like extra high. I think they should go down,” he said. Unfortunately, gas prices going down is wishful thinking. Experts...

RIVERSIDE, CA ・ 12 DAYS AGO