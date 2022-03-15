ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Breeze kicks in

KAAL-TV
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe wind will help temperatures jump on Wednesday. Out of...

www.kaaltv.com

WBRE

Saturday winter storm: what you can expect

EYEWITNESS WEATHER (WBRE/WYOU) — Some parts of our viewing area could have significant snow accumulations by Saturday evening. The winter storm will move in late Friday night with a period of rain and snow, changing to all snow by Saturday morning. The snow will be steady and heavy at times. It will start to taper off […]
ENVIRONMENT
KCCI.com

Snow on the way

We've got a nice one out there today with sunshine sticking around and temperatures climbing back into the 40s. Make sure you go out and embrace the day, though, because big changes are on the way. Cooler temperatures will move in Wednesday with highs in the middle 30s. Clouds will follow with chances for snow starting late evening on Wednesday. Snow will continue throughout the day on Thursday likely impacting the morning commute and possibly impacting the evening commute.
ENVIRONMENT
KSNB Local4

It’s goodbye warm weather, hello bitter cold

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Good late Sunday evening to you! I hope you had a great weekend. I also hope you got some time today to enjoy the very early Spring temperatures we had this afternoon. Unfortunately the warm weather is taking a vacation this week. It’s good-bye warm weather, hello to bitter cold temperatures. The warm weather sneaks out of the region overnight as your sleeping and is replaced by much colder air that pushes in behind a cold front that will make its way south overnight. Monday morning winds will begin to pick up out of the north pumping in the cold arctic air. Lows on Washington’s Birthday will range from the teens north to the upper 20s near 30 south. For the day Monday you can expect mostly cloudy skies and breezy conditions. Winds will be blustery out of the north at 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. And with strong northerly flow in place temperatures Monday afternoon will range from the teens north to the mid 30s central and mid 40s for north central Kansas. Here in the Tri-cities we will reach our daytime high around lunch time with the thermometer falling afterward as the cold arctic air floods on in.
ENVIRONMENT
WESH

Strong to Severe Storms Possible Tonight into early Wednesday

We have the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms late tonight into the overnight hours early Wednesday. This is with a potent upper low that will be developing in the northern Gulf of Mexico. We'll see a line of showers and storms tonight capable of producing damaging winds, heavy rain and even an isolated tornado could be possible. This will be round one of the storms. Round two will be Wednesday afternoon wiht the potential of strong to severe storms then. We do clear out the wet weather late Wednesday night. Thursday and mostly Friday look quiet.
ENVIRONMENT
WALA-TV FOX10

Friday night storms possible

Strong to severe storms are back in the forecast for Friday. The greatest threat will be in the coastal areas, especially the Florida Panhandle. Friday evening and overnight is the most likely timing for the threat. A surface warm front will lift across the area Friday afternoon. This will allow...
ENVIRONMENT
WFMZ-TV Online

Updates on winter storm conditions

Spring Twp. - 3.0" The heaviest snow will taper off by noon on Saturday, but light snow and strong winds will carry over into the afternoon. Gusty winds continue through Saturday night, which means blowing snow will continue. With temperatures continuing to drop, any untreated surfaces will become icy later today and overnight.
ENVIRONMENT
WJHL

Storm Team 11: Snow and brutal cold expected this weekend

Winter weather makes a comeback this weekend with a strong arctic front expected to arrive Saturday morning.  Moisture surges northward ahead of the front Friday night with widespread rain likely. The arctic chill will quickly transform our region into a winter wonderland. Expect a quick accumulation early Saturday once the air turns cold enough. Snow […]
ENVIRONMENT
WHNT-TV

Strong to Severe Storms on Friday

Widespread showers and storms are expected throughout the day on Friday. Some of these storms could become severe. The Storm Prediction Center has outlined a slight risk for severe storms across our area on Friday. This means that scattered severe storms are possible throughout the day. The main threats with...
ENVIRONMENT
KAAL-TV

Temps surging into Sunday

Our mild temperatures are itching to get back into the region. After highs in the upper 20s on Saturday, temperatures won't be dropping into Sunday morning. They'll be rising! In the end, readings won't be falling until after we reach the upper 40s and low 50s on Sunday afternoon.
ENVIRONMENT
WVNT-TV

Showers move in late Wednesday

Wednesday, clouds are around all day long with only the occasional peek of sunshine. Temperatures despite this should still climb near 60 and just above for most. Rain chances are limited to the end of the day generally near and past sunset, coverage of any shower activity will move north to south overnight.
ENVIRONMENT
MyWabashValley.com

Another warmer day before cold weather arrives

We started the work week out colder than what we saw all of last week. Yesterday we got back to an around average pattern, that continues today. But once we hit Friday and Saturday, temps will take a huge plummet. Friday morning our next system will move in, this will...
ENVIRONMENT
KOCO

Warm and Windy Wednesday

KOCO Meteorologist Michael Armstrong says to expect lows in the mid 40s tonight but a quick warm up into the 70s and low 80s tomorrow afternoon. Gusty south winds and low humidity will also increase the fire danger on Wednesday. A storm system will bring a chance of rain, thunderstorms, and snow to parts of the state on Thursday.
ENVIRONMENT

