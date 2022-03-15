Woman dies in vehicle accident in Hamilton County

A woman is dead following an accident Tuesday on County Road 146 and County Road 141 in Hamilton County.

According to a report provided by the Florida Highway Patrol, at 3 p.m. Tuesday, a sedan traveling west on County Road 145 approached the intersection with County Road 141.

Another sedan was traveling north on CR 141 and was also approaching the intersection with CR 146.

The report states the vehicle traveling west failed to stop at a posted stop sign and traveled into the intersection and collided with the vehicle heading north on CR 141.

According to the FHP report, the driver of the sedan heading west on CR 146, a 67-year-old woman of Live Oak, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle heading north on CR 141, a 60-year-old man of Jasper, sustained minor injuries and was transported to Lake City Medical Center.