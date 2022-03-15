ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton County, FL

Woman dies in vehicle accident in Hamilton County

By WTXL Digital Staff
WTXL ABC 27 News
WTXL ABC 27 News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HM1Da_0egG2QjA00

A woman is dead following an accident Tuesday on County Road 146 and County Road 141 in Hamilton County.

According to a report provided by the Florida Highway Patrol, at 3 p.m. Tuesday, a sedan traveling west on County Road 145 approached the intersection with County Road 141.

Another sedan was traveling north on CR 141 and was also approaching the intersection with CR 146.

The report states the vehicle traveling west failed to stop at a posted stop sign and traveled into the intersection and collided with the vehicle heading north on CR 141.

According to the FHP report, the driver of the sedan heading west on CR 146, a 67-year-old woman of Live Oak, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle heading north on CR 141, a 60-year-old man of Jasper, sustained minor injuries and was transported to Lake City Medical Center.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jasper, FL
Local
Florida Accidents
City
Live Oak, FL
County
Hamilton County, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Road#Accident#Fhp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTXL ABC 27 News

WTXL ABC 27 News

12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tallahassee, Florida news and weather from WTXL ABC 27 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtxl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy