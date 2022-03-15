Special trio of football players have helped take Northampton boys basketball on a historic run in PIAA 6A tournament

Three members of the Northampton boys basketball team have had success in football and on the hardwood this winter. They are (from left to right) sophomore Tristen Pinnock, senior Cooper King and senior Caden Reph. Keith Groller/The Morning Call/TNS

Years down the road when Cooper King, Caden Reph, and Tristen Pinnock talk about their athletic careers at Northampton High School, they’ll have plenty to tell their grandkids, or anyone interested enough to hear about how special the 2021-22 school year has been for the trio.

King, Reph, and Pinnock were all key members of the Konkrete Kids’ football team which became the first in school history to start a season 10-0, then the first to win a District 11 playoff game, and also the first to finish with 12 wins.

The three brought their athleticism, determination, and winning ways from the gridiron to the hardwood this winter and have been part of more Northampton High sports history.

This year’s K-Kids’ boys basketball team is the first since 1972 to win two state playoff games in the same year and with a win over District 7 champ Fox Chapel on Wednesday night at Chambersburg Area High School, they would have gone deeper into the state tournament than any other Northampton boys team.

It has been a fun second act for King, Reph, and Pinnock, who said it took a little while for them to get into basketball shape since their football season didn’t end until Thanksgiving — after practice for basketball had already started.

But they adjusted and are making key contributions for a K-Kids team that has picked itself off the mat several times this season, most recently after a heartbreaking loss to Pocono Mountain West in the District 11 6A semifinals.

Northampton started the season 1-3 in part because it took a while for the football players to get in basketball mode.

“It seems to happen every year where we get off to slow starts because we’re waiting for certain guys to come around,” Northampton coach Coy Stampone said. “When you’re at a school like Northampton you have to use all of your athletes. “We’ve got Jackson Vajda who is a soccer player and Jackson Fehnel plays volleyball. And we’ve got the football players and you need everybody here. We need them. You go back to Tyrese Brandon and others who played other sports. They mean so much to us.”

King and Reph start for Stampone and Pinnock comes off the bench. Reph and King have played in all 28 Northampton games, Pinnock has played in 27 coming off the long football season.

Each of the three players brings his own skill-sets to the team.

“Everybody loves Caden because Caden gives you everything,” Stampone said. “He had a great rebounding game against Warwick, and Cooper comes through in the clutch. He had that game-winning basket against Allen in the district quarterfinals and he took a charge in overtime against Warwick when really we had no other option. And then Tristen came up with a big steal in the overtime and he always seems to give us a spark off the bench.”

Stampone says the bottom line is they’re all great kids and team players who give him everything they’ve got.

Pinnock, a sophomore, looks at the other eight seniors on the squad, including King and Reph, as role models.

“I look up to them each and every day whether it’s on the court or on the field,” he said. “They’re great kids all the way around and they’re going to be great young men.”

The traits guys like King and Reph have on the football field translate to the court.

“On both of these teams, I see similarities with the work ethic being top tier and the motivation is always there,” Pinnock said. “There’s a lot of skill with the guys and a lot of selflessness, too. The coaching staff, everything, is all very good with both teams.”

One of the oldest cliches in sports is that success breeds success and one team’s winning ways can rub off on the other. It also helps that one team supports the other.

“The football players come out to the basketball games to support us and the basketball players support the football team as well,” Pinnock said. “There’s an inner loop and we all know how each other acts and we all want the best for each other.”

While Pinnock has two more years to go with both the basketball and football programs, King and Reph are in their final days as Northampton athletes and will likely never play organized basketball again when this season ends. King, a quarterback, is going to play football at Wilkes, and Reph, a tight end and linebacker, is headed to Muhlenberg.

“There are a lot of similarities between these two teams and it has been exciting to be a part of both,” Reph said. “We’ve been successful in playoffs and come up big in close games and have had many clutch moments. The community support has been great and we just want to keep moving forward.”

King, who like Reph, hasn’t really had a week off from Northampton sports since August, said the hard work is what has paved the way for the team’s success.

“We have great chemistry,” King said. “It’s a lot of fun to play here because we’ve got a great community, a great atmosphere here. We’re all good friends. We’re always trying our best and doing everything we can. There’s no time off. We played a game on Sunday and were right back at practice the next day. Whether we’re looking at film to scout a team or going through a walkthrough to prepare for a game, we’re always doing something to get better. We love it and want it to continue.”

Northampton’s first two PIAA playoff games have been one-point wins in overtime. The Kids’ four playoff wins in districts and states have been by a combined eight points. Five regular-season wins were by five points or less, several on buzzer-beaters.

Do the so-called “Cardiac Kids” have one more thriller left in them?

“It has been a great senior year so far, that’s for sure,” King said. “It has been everything I’ve wanted and more, and I feel blessed. But yes, a couple of more games would be great.”

CLASS 6A QUARTERFINALS

Who: Northampton (District 11, No. 3, 21-7) vs. Fox Chapel (District 7 champ, 26-1)

When/where: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Chambersburg Area High School.

What’s next: The winner advances to Saturday’s semifinals against either District 7 runner-up North Hills (26-1) or District 12 No. 3 Archbishop Wood (19-7).

Konkrete Kids to watch: Lucas Lesko (6-5, Sr. F) 15.4 ppg; Caden Reph (6-1, Sr. F) 4.0 ppg; Isaac Harris (6-3, Sr. G) 19.3 ppg; Isaiah Harris (5-10, Sr. G) 5.5 ppg; Cooper King (6-3, Sr. F/G) 4.0 ppg; Jackson Fehnel (6-1, Sr. G) 1.5 ppg; Tristen Pinnock (5-10, So. G) 2.6 ppg

Foxes to watch: Eli Yofan (Sr. SF) 19.7 ppg; J.P. Dockey (6-0, Sr. G) 10.4 ppg; Jake DeMotte (Sr. PG) 9.4 ppg; Russell Fenton (6-2, Sr. SG) 8.0 ppg; Colin Kwiatkowski (6-5, Sr. C) 7.1 ppg; Jefferson Moorefield-Brown (6-0, Sr. SF-PG) 4.3 ppg.

Of note: Northampton has matched the 1972 team as the only boys basketball team in school history to win two state playoff games in the same year. The 1972 K-Kids lost to Easton 67-49 in the 3A quarterfinals at the Penn Palestra after posting wins over Shamokin and Nanticoke in the first two rounds. In 1921 when just eight teams qualified for the tournament, Northampton lost in the quarterfinals to Wilkes-Barre 37-17. Fox Chapel has won 25 games in a row after losing to North Hills 87-57 in the second game of the season on Dec. 11. It was a loss the Foxes avenged twice, including a 43-37 win in the WPIAL championship game. Until its first-round win over Cumberland Valley, Fox Chapel hadn’t won a state playoff game since the opening round in 1998. Yofan is the all-time leading scorer in school history with more than 1,500 points. He’s a returning first-team all-state selection and was the WPIAL player of the year last year as a junior. He is also a WPIAL gold medalist in golf and an all-league volleyball player. He sprained his ankle in the first-round win over Cumberland Valley but returned to score a game-high 19 points and grab nine rebounds in the 61-52 second-round win over Allderdice. DeMotte and Kwiatkowski added 15 and 10 points respectively against Allderdice.

We rely on the support of our subscribers to fund our journalism. If you’re not already signed up, we hope you will consider subscribing . Already a print subscriber? If you haven’t already, please activate your digital access .