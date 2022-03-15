ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson Browne announces return to Santa Barbara Bowl for September 2022

By Lily Dallow
 1 day ago
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Jackson Browne announced Tuesday he will return to the Santa Barbara Bowl in September as a part of his "Evening With" full band tour.

The tour, which supports the artist's Grammy-nominated album "Downhill From Everywhere," will hit the Santa Barbara stage on September 7, 2022.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 18 at 9:00 a.m. and can be purchased through AXS.com .

The Santa Barbara Bowl said "Jackson Browne has written and performed some of the most literate and moving songs in popular music and has defined a genre of songwriting charged with honesty, emotion and personal politics. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2004 and the Songwriter’s Hall of Fame in 2007."

For presale ticket information, visit jacksonbrowne.com .

