Nampa appoints new trustee

The search for a Nampa school board member is over, following the unexpected resignation of a trustee earlier this year.

On Monday, the board unanimously appointed Marco Valle as the new Zone 2 seat holder out of three potential candidates.

Valle will fill the seat vacated by former-trustee Mike Kipp, who stepped down in late January.

Kipp announced his resignation in a letter to Nampa School District administration and patrons, citing the toll of serving during the pandemic.

In the letter, Kipp said he was "honored" to represent the zone but that his time in office was "tumultuous and challenging due to the global pandemic."

"I am stepping down because I am weary, tired, and due to the toll this service has taken on my family and me," Kipp said in the letter. "At some point along the way, it felt as if the arguments about a global pandemic (and even its legitimacy) had diminished our focus on student achievement. That was discouraging and even demoralizing."

Kipp's departure was followed by the resignation of NSD Superintendent Paula Kellerer. In her announcement, Kellerer said that the district's mission to put children first can be disrupted by the "values and deeply held individual beliefs" being "too far apart."

The board appointed NSD Assistant Superintendent Gregg Russell to fill Kellerer's role in February.

In Valle's Zone 2 application, he described himself as a "concerned citizen who believes in forwarding progress and a proactive approach to the success" of district patrons. Valle also said he was unwilling to be a "pawn" or a "follower."

According to his application, Valle's experience includes opening and operating a certified family home for the disabled and running food banks in Idaho and Utah.

With Valle's swearing-in on April 11, four of the five Nampa trustees will be new to their roles this year.

