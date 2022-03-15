ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moment a 'random child' shows up to Hawthorn's team photo shoot – and they make his day by putting him in the shot next to coach Sam Mitchell and skipper Ben McEvoy

By Andrew Prentice
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

A 'random child' who turned up at Hawthorn's team photo shoot this week went on to enjoy a moment he will treasure for the rest of his life.

In a clip uploaded to the club's official TikTok page - which has garnered 1.4 million views in just over 14 hours - the young footy fan found himself surrounded by his sporting heroes - including captain Ben McEvoy and coach Sam Mitchell.

He then cheekily posed for the Hawks team photo and bantered with rising star Changkuoth Jiath, affectionately known to supporters as CJ.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H8PAr_0egG1lCu00
A 'random child' who turned up at Hawthorn's AFL team photo shoot was treated to an experience footy fans would give their eye teeth for
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4akhj1_0egG1lCu00
The young footy fan found himself surrounded by his sporting heroes - including captain Ben McEvoy (pictured left) and coach Sam Mitchell (pictured is the child, posing in the team photo)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WdPhf_0egG1lCu00
Hawthorn young gun Will Day (pictured right) showed his compassionate side at an AFL community clinic this week, taking time out to give a footy fan a one-on-one training session - earlier the youngster was visibly upset after he was separated from his friends

Earlier this week, Hawthorn young gun Will Day showcased his compassionate side at an AFL community clinic.

In another heartwarming TikTok clip, the young fan was visibly upset after he was separated from his friends.

The youngster's spirits were quickly lifted when Day, 20, took time out to give him a one-on-one training session.

Unsurprisingly, his tears were soon replaced by a beaming smile.

This Sunday, Hawthorn open their 2022 season when they take on North Melbourne.

Rising defender Day is likely to miss the clash with an ankle complaint, joining Jarman Impey (ankle) on the sidelines.

The Kangaroos will debut the No. 1 draft pick from last year, Jason Horne-Francis, but will be without key trio Jed Anderson, Ben Cunnington and Will Phillips.

The first bounce from the MCG is at 1.10pm.

