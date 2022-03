Ken Griffey Jr., a Baseball Hall of Famer, hasn't played professional baseball in 12 years but is about to make a lot of money from the Cincinnati Reds this year. According to CBS Sports, Griffey will be paid $3.6 million by the Reds, placing him No. 6 on the payroll. This leads to the question of why is Griffey getting money from the Reds this year despite not being an active player?

MLB ・ 6 HOURS AGO