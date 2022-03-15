ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

LDS temples to begin return to full operation

By News Team
KIFI Local News 8
 1 day ago
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KIFI) - Temples worldwide will begin moving to pre-pandemic levels of operations, according to an announcement from the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The First Presidency shared the following letter with Church leaders around the world.

Dear Brothers and Sisters:

Thank you for your patience during restricted temple operations that occurred because of the COVID-19 pandemic. We are eager to return the temples to full operation as soon as possible. Now that more people are immunized, we are pleased to announce that temples throughout the world will gradually return to more normal operations, including the elimination of face masks and capacity restrictions.

Based on local circumstances, the return to normal operations for each temple will be made by the temple presidencies and Area Presidencies in consultation with the Temple Department. Temple presidencies are invited to prepare plans to return temples to full capacity.

We are grateful for the sacred work performed in temples. We trust that our members will rejoice in the lessening of restrictions and will increase their commitment to temple and family history work.

Sincerely,

Russell M. Nelson
Dallin H. Oaks
Henry B. Eyring

Since May 2020, temples of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints have been reopening in a cautious, careful way, in five phases and based on local circumstances and governmental restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Temples in the first four phases are operating on a limited basis. Key precautions will be in place for temple workers and patrons according to local circumstances and government regulations and may include masks, reduced numbers of patrons in the temple at a time, fewer staff in the temple, sanitization after temple ceremonies, social distancing and seating arrangements, and temperature checks at the entrance.

The five phases of opening reduce risk, accommodate the demand and capacity of the temple and observe health restrictions in the temple district.

Phase Totals as of March 8, 2022

  • Phase 1: 1
  • Phase 2: 0
  • Phase 2-B: 1
  • Phase 3: 160
  • Phase 4: 0
  • Paused: 0
  • Closed: 10

The Idaho Falls, Pocatello and Rexburg temples are currently in Phase 3.

See a full list of temples and their status as of March 8, 2022 .

The post LDS temples to begin return to full operation appeared first on Local News 8 .

Comments / 0

