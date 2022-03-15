ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Bill adding extra penalties for assault on utility workers advances to Idaho House floor

By Clark Corbin
Idaho Capital Sun
Idaho Capital Sun
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E4WlM_0egG0SQC00

A bill that would add additional penalties for assault or battery upon utility workers is headed to the floor of the Idaho House of Representatives.

On Tuesday afternoon, the House Judiciary, Rules and Administration committee voted to send Senate Bill 1321 to the House floor with a recommendation it passes.

If passed into law, the bill adds employees of public utilities and consumer-owned utility companies to a list of personnel protected by additional penalties if they are the victim of assault or battery. Utility companies and public utilities include power and electricity providers, water departments and gas companies. If the bill passes, battery with intent to commit a serious felony upon utility workers would be punishable by up to 25 years in prison. Under the bill, the penalties for assault and other offenses would be doubled.

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

Personnel already on that list include judges, police officers, marshals, correctional officers, emergency dispatchers, Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation Department employees and emergency medical services providers.

Sen. Jim Woodward, R-Sagle, and Rep. Linda Wright Hartgen, R-Twin Falls, sponsored the bill after saying there has been an increase in confrontations, violence and threats made against utility workers over the past three or four years.

Eric York, a lineman with Idaho County Light and Power out of Grangeville, told the House committee he’s been a lineman for nine years and supports the bill because of a 2018 experience while he was working to supply power.

“I was parked on a county road and had a guy storm out of his house with a shotgun in hand and he hit me in the head with the shotgun, held the gun to my head until I gave him the keys to my rig and he got in my rig and drove off,” York testified. “He hit me hard enough in the head to where I was bleeding and had a mark there for quite some time.”

York said the suspect was caught and prosecuted and served 30 days in jail.

“He didn’t really get in too much trouble for it and from my perspective, I was just a lineman there doing my job on a county road and he had beef with us and was looking for a way to show that,” York testified.

York said he has had other incidents in the field, too.

“It seems like a gun is involved too many times, so I am very in favor of this bill,” York told the committee.

Jason Hudson of the American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations, or AFL-CIO, said utility workers often find themselves in dangerous situations alongside law enforcement or emergency responders. Utility workers may be called upon to shut off gas or electrical power before firefighters can enter a home to fight a fire. Utility workers are also sometimes called to restore power to neighborhoods and businesses after a driver crashes a vehicle into a powerline.

As such, Hudson said their jobs are essential and they may find themselves in volatile, stressful situations where they experience aggression or violent confrontations.

Two conservative legislators questioned the need to add additional penalties for assaulting utility workers after noting the other personnel on the list were first responders or agents of the state.

“Maybe allowing utility workers to exercise their Second Amendment rights would be an easier solution to this,” said Rep. Ron Nate, R-Rexburg.

But most legislators on the committee voted in favor of advancing the bill, which passed 11-3.

“Those folks work round the clock selflessly to bring the power back on for those of us who live remotely as well as those that live in urban areas,” said Rep. Caroline Nilsson Troy, R-Genesee. “Those are just people doing their job.”

“It’s discouraging that this level of intimidation is being placed on these folks just trying to keep the power on,” Troy added.

SUPPORT NEWS YOU TRUST.

With legislative leaders working toward their goal of wrapping up the 2022 legislative session at the end of the next week, the Idaho House could take the bill up at any time. If it passes the Idaho House, the bill would go to Gov. Brad Little’s desk to be signed into law, vetoed or allowed to become law without Little’s signature.

The Idaho Senate already voted 31-2 to pass the bill on March 1.

The post Bill adding extra penalties for assault on utility workers advances to Idaho House floor appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun .

Comments / 0

Related
Idaho Capital Sun

Late in session, House panel will consider major changes to Idaho Judicial Council

A bill that would make sweeping changes to Idaho’s judicial council will have a public hearing in the House Judiciary and Rules Committee on Thursday, less than a day after it was printed in the House Ways and Means Committee.  The changes the legislation would make to the selection process of judicial nominations has prompted […] The post Late in session, House panel will consider major changes to Idaho Judicial Council appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho House passes bill to guarantee in-person caregiver visits at health facilities

The Idaho House of Representatives voted unanimously Thursday to approve a bill that would guarantee health care patients or residents of care facilities have a right to visits from an essential caregiver. If passed into law, Senate Bill 1353 would allow patients or residents of care facilities to designate a person to be their essential […] The post Idaho House passes bill to guarantee in-person caregiver visits at health facilities appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho Dems: Republican plan to ‘take over’ party has helped with organizing efforts

After news of a plan to “take over the Democrat Party” by members of the Kootenai County Republican Central Committee was reported by the Coeur d’Alene Press last week, the Idaho Democratic Party says recruiting efforts for precinct captains in North Idaho and elsewhere throughout the state have increased. Jared DeLoof, executive director of the […] The post Idaho Dems: Republican plan to ‘take over’ party has helped with organizing efforts appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho House again kills resolution honoring 50th anniversary of Sawtooth National Recreation Act

For the second time in a week, the Idaho House of Representatives killed a nonbinding resolution intended to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Sawtooth National Recreation Act. House Concurrent Resolution 51 failed on a 22-45 vote Wednesday. The resolution “recognizes the 50th anniversary of the Sawtooth National Recreation Act and celebrates the contributions that […] The post Idaho House again kills resolution honoring 50th anniversary of Sawtooth National Recreation Act appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Government
Idaho Capital Sun

All-day kindergarten bill runs into trouble on Idaho House floor

Originally posted on IdahoEdNews.org on March 16, 2022 The Idaho House of Representatives quickly brought up — and then abruptly set aside — a $46 million all-day kindergarten bill Wednesday. The House will not vote on the bill until Friday. But the sudden about-face illustrated that one of Gov. Brad Little’s cornerstone K-12 bills has […] The post All-day kindergarten bill runs into trouble on Idaho House floor appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Texas-style abortion bill heads to Idaho Gov. Brad Little’s desk

A bill that would allow relatives of a pregnant mother to sue a medical provider who performs an abortion after cardiac activity is detected is on its way to Idaho Gov. Brad Little’s desk for final consideration.  On Monday afternoon, the Idaho House of Representatives voted 51-14 to pass House Bill 1309. The bill allows […] The post Texas-style abortion bill heads to Idaho Gov. Brad Little’s desk  appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Execution chemical secrecy bill brought back for vote, moves to Senate

The Idaho Senate Judiciary and Rules Committee brought back a bill on executions by lethal injection Monday, moving it forward in a 5-4 vote, after it stayed in committee last week due to a tie. Last week, House Bill 658 stayed in committee due to a 4-4 vote. Sen. Patti Anne Lodge, R-Huston, was absent during that […] The post Execution chemical secrecy bill brought back for vote, moves to Senate appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Bill requiring tuition payback for some Idaho medical students clears Senate committee

The Senate Education Committee easily passed a bill requiring graduates of Idaho’s medical school to practice in the state for at least four years or pay back any tuition subsidized by public dollars, along with a resolution to add 10 more seats to the school’s enrollment capacity. House Bill 718 outlines contract requirements for students […] The post Bill requiring tuition payback for some Idaho medical students clears Senate committee appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Idaho House#Idaho Senate#Second Amendment#Idaho Department Of Parks#Recreation Department
Idaho Capital Sun

Democratic candidate Rognstad will not appear on Idaho primary election ballot

Idaho Deputy Secretary of State Chad Houck told the Idaho Capital Sun on Monday afternoon that Democratic candidate for governor Shelby Rognstad will not appear on the primary ballot because he was still registered as a Republican before the candidate filing deadline. Houck said Idaho law requires candidates to be affiliated with the party that […] The post Democratic candidate Rognstad will not appear on Idaho primary election ballot appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Bill advances to guarantee visitors for patients, long-term care residents

This story was published by Idaho Reports on March 15, 2022. The House Health and Welfare Committee has passed a bill guaranteeing  a right to visitation from essential caregivers for hospital patients and residents in long-term care facilities. The bill, sponsored by Senate Minority Leader Michelle Stennett, D-Ketchum, was crafted in response to early COVID-19 restrictions […] The post Bill advances to guarantee visitors for patients, long-term care residents appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Lawmakers need to know the difference Medicaid makes for Idaho families and our communities

Medicaid is a lifeline for struggling Idahoans. With economic hardship and the rising costs of food, gas and everyday expenses affecting families across Idaho, having access to affordable health coverage is a primary concern for families in the state. The peace of mind that comes with knowing that medical care won’t bankrupt your family can […] The post Lawmakers need to know the difference Medicaid makes for Idaho families and our communities appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho COVID-19 surge drove patient transfers, strained out-of-state hospitals, new data shows

Last fall, Idaho was one of a handful of states that went into emergency “crisis standards of care” to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. The federal government-backed designation allowed hard-hit states to limit the number of patients in its overwhelmed hospitals and, in some extreme cases, ration care based on how sick people were. Idaho […] The post Idaho COVID-19 surge drove patient transfers, strained out-of-state hospitals, new data shows appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Constitution
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho Democratic Party elects Necochea as new chairwoman

The Idaho Democratic Party State Central Committee on Saturday elected new party chairwoman Lauren Necochea, who serves as a state representative in Boise’s District 19, according to a press release. Necochea will replace Deborah Silver, who has served as acting chairwoman since Fred Cornforth stepped down in January after being diagnosed with glioblastoma, an aggressive […] The post Idaho Democratic Party elects Necochea as new chairwoman appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Two bills aimed at Idaho election process defeated in Senate committee

The Idaho Senate State Affairs Committee on Friday defeated two election-related bills sponsored by Sen. Mary Souza, R-Coeur d’Alene, amid concerns about implementation and potential voter suppression. Senate Bill 1375 would have made several changes to voter identification law, including a new requirement for voters to present an Idaho driver’s license or identification card with […] The post Two bills aimed at Idaho election process defeated in Senate committee appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO COUNTY, ID
Idaho Capital Sun

Republicans in Congress file suit to end mask mandate for air travel

Seventeen Republican members of Congress have sued the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, seeking an end to the federal rule requiring passengers on commercial flights and in airports to wear masks. The mandate illegally restricts the lawmakers’ freedom and is not backed by legal authority, they said in the suit filed Monday. They […] The post Republicans in Congress file suit to end mask mandate for air travel appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Idaho Capital Sun

Republican Idaho legislator introduces third bill attempting to change voter registration, ID laws

A Republican legislator who is running for Idaho Secretary of State in this spring’s primary elections is making her third attempt to make widespread changes to voter registration and identification laws in the name of election security.  Rep. Dorothy Moon, R-Stanley, sponsored House Bill 761. On Thursday, the House State Affairs Committee voted to put […] The post Republican Idaho legislator introduces third bill attempting to change voter registration, ID laws appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Democratic candidate Rognstad registered as Republican voter

This story originally published and updated on March 12 by Idaho Reports. Shelby Rognstad does not appear on the Secretary of State’s website of gubernatorial candidates, despite announcing he had filed as a Democratic candidate for governor before the Friday deadline. That’s because according to public records, Rognstad is registered as a Republican. Idaho law requires that […] The post Democratic candidate Rognstad registered as Republican voter appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
SANDPOINT, ID
Idaho Capital Sun

With COVID funding stuck in Congress, White House raises alarms about shortfall

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration is warning that the United States would not be prepared for another COVID-19 variant or surge in cases if Congress doesn’t approve billions in stalled emergency funding.  Senior administration officials told reporters Tuesday that without the $22.5 billion the White House requested last month, there will be a drop-off in […] The post With COVID funding stuck in Congress, White House raises alarms about shortfall appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
U.S. POLITICS
Idaho Capital Sun

Boise hospital lifts lockdown after Bundy tells followers of ’emergency’

St. Luke’s hospital in downtown Boise was on lockdown from about 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, due to what St. Luke’s Health System called a “security incident.” In messages to staff, the hospital’s security team advised employees not to enter or exit the hospital due to an “external threat.” Due to a security […] The post Boise hospital lifts lockdown after Bundy tells followers of ’emergency’ appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
BOISE, ID
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho Gov. Brad Little files for re-election, enters GOP governor’s primary

As expected, Idaho Gov. Brad Little is running for re-election in the 2022 Republican primary election.  Little, a 68-year-old Republican from Emmett, filed official declaration of candidacy forms on Friday. Little joins a field of five other GOP gubernatorial candidates who have filed declaration of candidacy forms, including: Bonner County Commissioner Steven Bradshaw Edward Humprheys […] The post Idaho Gov. Brad Little files for re-election, enters GOP governor’s primary  appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho Capital Sun

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
422K+
Views
ABOUT

The Idaho Capital Sun is a nonprofit news organization delivering accountability reporting on state government, politics and policy in the Gem state. As longtime Idahoans ourselves, we understand the challenges and opportunities facing Idaho. We provide in-depth reporting on legislative and state policy, health care, tax policy, the environment, Idaho’s explosive population growth and more. Our mission is relentless investigative journalism that sheds light on how decisions in Boise and beyond are made and how they affect everyday Idahoans. We aim to tell untold stories and provide data, context and analysis on the issues that matter most throughout the state.

 https://idahocapitalsun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy