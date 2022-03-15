ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Marvel Studios Denounces “Don’t Say Gay” Legislation As Disney Fallout Continues

By Tom Tapp
Deadline
Deadline
 1 day ago

Click here to read the full article.

As The Walt Disney Company employees planned walkouts today over “the lack of compassion and advocacy” from the company in regard to its LGTBQIA+ workers and their rights, especially where Florida’s so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill is concerned, Disney-owned Marvel Studios posted a statement to Twitter strongly denouncing “any and ALL legislation that infringes on the basic human rights of the LGBTQIA+ community.”

The statement, in its entirety reads:

We strongly denounce any and ALL legislation that infringes on the basic human rights of the LGBTQIA+ community. Marvel Studios stands for hope, inclusivity and strength; and we proudly stand with the community. Today, we pledge to continue our strong commitment as allies who promote the values of equality, acceptance and respect.

Disney has close to 80,000 employees in Florida as it continues to move most of its Southern California-based jobs not fully dedicated to Disneyland in its Parks, Experiences and Products Division to a new regional facility in central Florida. That gives it economic and political clout.

Over the last week, Disney CEO Bob Chapek has been at the center of a firestorm that began over the company’s support for state legislators sponsoring the bill that effectively bans virtually all discussion or teaching about the LGBTQ+ community and “sexual orientation or gender identity” in the state’s public school system from kindergarten to the 3rd Grade. Chapek’s attempts at damage control have made the situation even worse.

Starting with his quickly-condemned March 7 memo denouncing “corporate statements” for doing “very little to change outcomes or minds,” and then trying to punt at the March 9 shareholders meeting, ex-theme park chief Chapek tried to reroute at the end of a long and painful week with an apology and pledge to take up the discriminatory legislation with the powers that be in the Sunshine State. “You needed me to be a stronger ally in the fight for equal rights and I let you down,” he bluntly told staffers in an internal email. But it was too little, too late, for some Disney employees.

“Due to the lack of compassion and advocacy, TWDC’s LGBTQIA+ community and their allies are determined to take a stand via multiple direct actions, including both virtual and in-person protests – the first of which will take place on Tuesday, March 15th,” said an open letter from a self-described “Disney Employee” posted online and on social media late Monday.

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Oscar Winner Rich Moore Strikes Overall Deal With Skydance Animation

Click here to read the full article. Rich Moore, the Oscar-winning filmmaker behind such titles as Zootopia and Wreck-It Ralph, has entered into an exclusive, multi-year overall deal with Skydance Animation, which will see him create, develop and produce original animated features for the studio. The writer-director won the Oscar for Best Animated Feature in 2017 for his work on Zootopia and was also nominated for both Wreck-It Ralph and its sequel, Ralph Breaks the Internet. He spent 10 years at Walt Disney Animation where, in addition to his mounting features, he served as part of the Disney Story Trust and creative leadership on titles...
MOVIES
Deadline

Olivia Rodrigo Revisits Making Of ‘SOUR’ In Trailer For Disney+ Film

Click here to read the full article. There’s a bit of “deja vu” in store for singer Olivia Rodrigo and her fans in the latest look at her upcoming Disney+ film Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u. Disney+ dropped the trailer for the upcoming film on Thursday. The singer-songwriter and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series actress is back on the road, retracing and revisiting the creation of her debut album SOUR while driving to and from Salt Lake City to Los Angeles. “I think it’s really interesting to come back to a place you haven’t been to in a long...
MOVIES
Deadline

Women In Film & Google Set Fellows For Inaugural Shorts Lab

Click here to read the full article. Women in Film and Google have set Kameishia Wooten and Robin J. Hayes (Choices), Patricia Seely and Alexandra Clayton (Please In Spanish), and Katarina Zhu (Silverlake Cleaners) as the fellows for the inaugural WIF Shorts Lab supported by Google. As part of the program, fellows will benefit not only from WIF’s years of expertise in nurturing creatives, but also from funding support courtesy of Google, including grants to complete production on their short films. Additional production and post-production support is being provided to the filmmakers by Warner Chappell Music, Picture Shop, and Cinelease. The films will...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Chapek
Person
Walt Disney
The Guardian

Disney accused of removing gay content from Pixar films

Disney has been accused of cutting LGBTQ+ content from the films of Pixar, the animation giant and Disney subsidiary, during the editing process. A letter from a group of employees of Pixar – the studio behind Toy Story, The Incredibles and Inside Out – claimed Disney executives have “barred” moments of gay affection from films before they are released.
MOVIES
DoYouRemember?

Elderly Couple Denied Entry At Disney Park

An elderly couple was tragically denied entry at a Disney park. Now, Disney can prohibit access to just about anyone they want, for reasons such as violation of Disney Parks’ dress code, trying to carry restricted items into the Park, or engaging in prohibited activities. And since the COVID-19...
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney Parks#Racism#The Walt Disney Company#Lgtbqia#Lgbtqia
WTKR

Disney voices opposition to Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' bill

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Disney Corporation, largely quiet during the debate over the "Don't Say Gay" bill, said Wednesday it would donate millions of dollars to LGBTQ+ organizations. Disney CEO Bob Chapek told shareholders Wednesday that they "were opposed to the bill from the outset" but did not speak...
FLORIDA STATE
tvinsider.com

HBO Max Releases First Look Trailer For DC Comics Series ‘DMZ’ (VIDEO)

Rosario Dawson travels through a dystopian Manhattan in search of her missing son in the first look trailer for HBO Max‘s upcoming series DMZ. Based on the DC graphic novel written by Brian Wood, DMZ takes viewers into the visual landscape of a dangerous and distorted Manhattan, now a demilitarized zone, caught between forces of the United States of America and the secessionist Free States of America. In this dangerous and violent environment, Alma Ortega (Dawson) embarks on a quest to find her missing child.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Marvel Studios
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Disneyland
Digital Trends

Michael Giacchino will direct Marvel’s new Halloween special

Composer Michael Giacchino is in the rare position of having two of his films in the current top five at the box office, thanks to The Batman and the staying power of Spider-Man: No Way Home. Now, Giacchino is expanding his reach by directing a new live-action project for Marvel Studios.
MOVIES
Deadline

Deadline

57K+
Followers
26K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy