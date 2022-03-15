WGA West Urges Hollywood To “Reassess” Filming In Florida Because Of State’s “Don’t Say Gay” Bill

Click here to read the full article.

The WGA West is calling on Hollywood to reconsider filming in Florida if Gov. Ron DeSantis signs the so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill passed by the state’s legislature last week.

“We urge all WGA signatory companies to reassess not only their political giving, but also where they choose to spend their production dollars,” the guild said in a statement Tuesday. “Show, don’t tell, that you value the LGBTQ+ community.”

The Florida bill, and others like it pending elsewhere around the country, makes it illegal for teachers to discuss gay and transgender issues with students in kindergarten through third grade. The bill states that “Classroom instruction by school personnel or third parties on sexual orientation or gender identity may not occur in kindergarten through grade 3.” Passage of the bill has set off a firestorm of protests.

DeSantis, a strong supporter of the legislation, is expected to sign it in the coming days.

“The Writers Guild of America West believes in free speech and in the power of storytelling,” the guild said. “Any narrative that chooses to erase sexuality and gender identity ignores the existence and the basic humanity of LGBTQ+ persons. This is true when talking about the fictional stories created by our union’s members, and equally true when talking about the real-world legislation emerging in multiple states around our country — laws that seek to muzzle educators from even mentioning the word “gay” without risking a lawsuit, and others that seek to criminalize parents who wish to affirm their child’s gender.”

The guild’s statement was signed by President Meredith Stiehm, Vice President Michele Mulroney and Secretary-Treasurer Betsy Thomas.