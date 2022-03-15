ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redding, CA

Two early candidates emerge in Redding City Council race

By Mike Chapman, Redding Record Searchlight
The race for Redding City Council is heating up as two candidates have made public announcements in recent days.

Alex Shea hosted a launch party for his candidacy Saturday and Joshua Johnson made his public declaration Tuesday.

There will be at least one open seat on the Redding council in the Nov. 8 election. Councilwoman Erin Resner's four-year term ends this year. Instead of seeking another term, Resner is running for the District 1 seat on the Shasta County Board of Supervisors in the June 7 election.

Terms also are running out for Mayor Kristen Schreder and Councilman Michael Dacquisto. So far just Shea and Johnson have filed papers for the council election.

"So far we haven't had anybody else turn in papers," Sharlene Tipton, the city of Redding's assistant city clerk, said Tuesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H22ug_0egFzzQk00

Although the election is still about eight months away, both Shea and Johnson have filed their public statement of organization forms with the state. Johnson also has filed the form stating his intent to raise more than $2,000.

Nomination papers through the Redding city clerk won't be available until mid-July.

Shea says he's a businessman with a day job in real estate. His campaign slogan is "Let's unlock Redding's potential." He wants Redding to become a "medical magnet" for better health services without long wait times.

As a Carr Fire relief volunteer, he managed the team that distributed more than $1 million to 1,000 victims through Bethel Church.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47xFio_0egFzzQk00

Shea said Saturday that he wants to see better-paying jobs that lead to careers and would like Redding to become more of a destination spot for visitors due to its beautiful natural surroundings.

Johnson, a local real estate broker, said he wants to collaborate with the county on public safety, attract "great jobs" and noted how the city's identity has improved in recent years. He said he's inspired by the city's visionaries.

"I believe we all are city builders," he told a group in downtown Redding. "We all in our own way are building the city in a different way and that's what this campaign is about."

Mike Chapman is an award-winning reporter and photographer for the Record Searchlight in Redding, Calif. His newspaper career spans Yreka and Eureka in Northern California and Bellingham, Wash. Support local journalism by subscribing today .

This article originally appeared on Redding Record Searchlight: Two early candidates emerge in Redding City Council race

