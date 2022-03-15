ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexinfintech: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SHENZHEN, China (AP) _ Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd (LX) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $40.2 million.

The Shenzhen, China-based company said it had profit of 20 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 24 cents per share.

The online consumer finance company posted revenue of $345.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $366.2 million, or $1.80 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.79 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LX

