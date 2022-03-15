Panthers reportedly signing RB D'Onta Foreman

D'onta Foreman Andrew Nelles / Tennessean.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Carolina Panthers may or may not be shopping All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey, depending on the latest story one has seen on the subject, but will be adding a different ball-carrier when the new league year opens on Wednesday.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports that the Panthers will be signing running back D'Onta Foreman. NFL insider Josina Anderson adds Foreman is putting pen to paper on a one-year deal worth $2 million.

The 25-year-old originally entered the NFL when the Houston Texans selected him in the third round of the 2017 draft, but he appeared to be somewhat of a forgotten figure and also a man without a football home last fall. That changed, however, when Tennessee Titans All-Pro Derrick Henry went down with a foot injury that cost him the entire second half of the 2021 season.

As noted by ESPN stats, Foreman became Tennessee's RB1 in King Henry's absence and accumulated 566 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 133 carries over nine regular-season games. He also contributed nine catches for 123 yards.

In the playoff loss to the eventual AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals, Foreman went for 66 yards on four carries.