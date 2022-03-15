ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Panthers reportedly signing RB D'Onta Foreman

By Zac Wassink
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SuEie_0egFyAkQ00
D'onta Foreman Andrew Nelles / Tennessean.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Carolina Panthers may or may not be shopping All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey, depending on the latest story one has seen on the subject, but will be adding a different ball-carrier when the new league year opens on Wednesday.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports that the Panthers will be signing running back D'Onta Foreman. NFL insider Josina Anderson adds Foreman is putting pen to paper on a one-year deal worth $2 million.

The 25-year-old originally entered the NFL when the Houston Texans selected him in the third round of the 2017 draft, but he appeared to be somewhat of a forgotten figure and also a man without a football home last fall. That changed, however, when Tennessee Titans All-Pro Derrick Henry went down with a foot injury that cost him the entire second half of the 2021 season.

As noted by ESPN stats, Foreman became Tennessee's RB1 in King Henry's absence and accumulated 566 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 133 carries over nine regular-season games. He also contributed nine catches for 123 yards.

In the playoff loss to the eventual AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals, Foreman went for 66 yards on four carries.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Texans' Deshaun Watson not interested in joining Browns?

As Ben Axelrod of WKYC noted earlier on Monday, multiple reports said the Cleveland Browns had, at the very least, "explored the possibility" of landing Houston Texans star quarterback Deshaun Watson in a blockbuster trade now that he is no longer facing criminal charges related to numerous allegations of sexual assault and misconduct that have hovered over his playing status since last year.
NFL
Yardbarker

Browns’ Baker Mayfield reveals one team as desired trade destination

Baker Mayfield is done with the Cleveland Browns. After a rocky year that saw numerous players on the roster take very public stances against the starting quarterback, front office execs decided it was time to move on. This past week, the Browns made a serious push to acquire Deshaun Watson...
NFL
The Spun

Tyler Lockett Has Message About Colin Kaepernick After Workout

As they agreed to in a Twitter exchange Sunday, Tyler Lockett ran routes for Colin Kaepernick this afternoon. When the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback asked if any pass-catchers were willing to practice with him, the Seattle Seahawks wideout graciously accepted the offer. They followed through on those plans the...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
The Spun

Deshaun Watson Has Personally Reached Out To 1 Franchise

On Tuesday afternoon, ESPN insider Adam Schefter shocked the football world when he named the Atlanta Falcons as a “sleeper” team to potentially land Deshaun Watson. Schefter said the team’s owner, Arthur Blank, is “fond” of Watson. “Falcons owner Arthur Blank is fond of Deshaun Watson from the days when the former Gainesville (Ga) High quarterback worked multiple years as a Falcons’ ball boy and developed a relationship with Blank’s family,” Schefter said.
NFL
The Spun

Pete Carroll Reveals His Feelings On Colin Kaepernick

Earlier this week, former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick made headlines when he posted a video of himself working out with a current NFL wide receiver. The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback shared a new workout video on Tuesday. In it, he throws to Tyler Lockett and his brother Sterling Lockett.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Two more suspects arrested in Alvin Kamara incident

Alvin Kamara is facing a felony charge after he allegedly beat a man in Las Vegas, and two more arrests have since been made in the case. Police arrested two more suspects on Monday, according to TMZ. The men, Darrin Young and Percy Harris, turned themselves in after warrants were issued. Each was charged with battery resulting in substantial bodily harm, which is the same felony charge Kamara is facing.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Rapoport
Person
D'onta Foreman
Person
Josina Anderson
The Spun

Jerry Jones Is Reportedly Furious: NFL World Reacts

A reportedly agreed-upon deal between defensive end Randy Gregory and the Dallas Cowboys fell through, and owner Jerry Jones is apparently not happy. CBS Sports’ Patrik Walker reported moments ago that Jones is “livid” that the team attempted to tweak the contract after Gregory had already agreed to sign. This action led to Gregory eventually spurning the Cowboys for the Broncos.
NFL
Yardbarker

Browns acquire four-time Pro Bowl WR Amari Cooper from Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys have reportedly been on the hunt for a team willing to take on the contract of wide receiver Amari Cooper, and they found a buyer Saturday in the Cleveland Browns. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Cooper is heading to Cleveland in exchange for a fifth-round pick and...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#Titans#American Football#The Carolina Panthers#Nfl Network#Espn#Afc
The Spun

Report: What Randy Gregory Objected To In Cowboys Contract

Earlier Tuesday, it seemed like the Dallas Cowboys agreed to a new contract with pass rusher Randy Gregory. However, just a few hours later, the Denver Broncos swooped in and landed Gregory on the exact same deal the Cowboys offered. So what happened?. Well, according to a new report from...
NFL
The Spun

Pat McAfee Thinks Deshaun Watson Wants To Play For 1 NFL Team

Countless people around the NFL are waiting to see where Deshaun Watson will be traded to this offseason. On Wednesday morning, Pat McAfee shared his thoughts on the Watson sweepstakes. Watson has been heavily linked to the Browns, Falcons, Panthers and Saints. He’s scheduled to meet with the Falcons today....
NFL
ClutchPoints

Deshaun Watson stokes flames for Browns trade with latest move

The Deshaun Watson sweepstakes are in full swing after the Houston Texans quarterback skirted criminal charges over his sexual misconduct allegations. One team clamoring to win out is the Cleveland Browns. According to a report by Mary Cay Cabot of Cleveland.com, the Browns are reportedly “serious” in their pursuit of...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Seahawks agree to two-year, $20 million contract with Chargers LB Uchenna Nwosu

Nwosu was selected by the Chargers in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft and set career-highs in tackles (40), quarterback hits (17), sacks (5.0) and passes defended (four) among other categories during the 2021 campaign. Los Angeles reportedly traded for six-time Pro Bowler Khalil Mack last week -- a fellow outside linebacker -- while the Seahawks released six-time All-Pro inside linebacker Bobby Wagner last week.
NFL
Yardbarker

Teams waiting to trade for Jimmy Garoppolo due to 49ers' cap issues?

At the NFL Scouting Combine last week, San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch insisted that multiple teams had expressed interest in acquiring veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo as the Niners prepare to make 2021 rookie Trey Lance their new starter. It's presumed such conversations occurred before it was learned Garoppolo required surgery to repair a torn capsule in his throwing shoulder, and it's known such interest was voiced before the Denver Broncos, Green Bay Packers and Washington Commanders were removed the Jimmy G. equation.
NFL
The Spun

In Photos: Troy Aikman’s Dating History Over The Years

Troy Aikman made major sports media headlines this week. The former Dallas Cowboys star quarterback turned broadcaster is reportedly leaving FOX. Aikman, a Hall of Famer, is reportedly leaving his longtime network for an opportunity with ESPN’s Monday Night Football. Aikman is reportedly getting close to $100 million from...
NFL
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

30K+
Followers
33K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy