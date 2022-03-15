ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Le Creuset's Newest Piece of Stoneware Is a Gorgeous Bread Oven

By Kristine Cannon
SheKnows
SheKnows
 1 day ago

Click here to read the full article.

Le Creuset is known for its superior stoneware cookware, from Dutch ovens to baking dishes. Crafted from premium stoneware clay, Le Creuset ‘s collection not only boasts excellent heat distribution — but they also look great in any kitchen. And now, Le Creuset has expanded its already robust cookware cast to include a new piece of stoneware that novice and professional bakers will love: the Le Creuset Bread Oven.

“Our new Bread Oven’s domed lid traps and circulates steam for maximum rise and ultimate flavor, while the low-profile base promotes even browning and produces a golden, crispy crust marked with our hallmark three rings,” Le Creuset writes on Instagram .

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Le Creuset (@lecreuset)

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

A first for the French brand, the Bread Oven is perfectly crafted to ensure maximum rise and flavor (thanks to its domed lid that traps and circulates steam) and a perfectly golden, crispy crust (thanks to its cast iron make-up). Plus, the Bread Oven features the brand’s signature three rings, and it’s easy to clean (thanks to its porcelain enamel finish and matte black satin interior enamel).

“The Le Creuset Bread Oven makes it effortless to bake like the experts at home,” the product description states.

Le Creuset Bread Oven

$290


Buy now

Sign Up

Designed to produce “bakery-quality results” at home, the Bread Oven is also oven-safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit and dishwasher-safe.

Available in eight different colors, including the brand’s popular Sea Salt and Flame hues, the Bread Oven costs $290 and is available to purchase right now.

“The Le Creuset Bread Oven takes home baking to the next level of delicious and beautiful,” the brand states.

Before you go, check out these chic cookware brands that give Le Creuset a run for its money:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cnxOZ_0egFy2lr00

More from SheKnows Best of SheKnows

Comments / 0

Related
Alabama NewsCenter

Recipe: King Cake Cinnamon Rolls

With Mardi Gras festivities well underway, what better way to join in on the fun than with a homemade baked good? These King Cake Cinnamon Rolls are a nod to the classic Mardi Gras bread, spiraled with a cinnamon sugar filling and topped with a drippy glazed frosting. Once baked, the rolls can be consumed right away or stored in the freezer for a rainy day; simply reheat until barely warm throughout and frost prior to serving as a breakfast or dessert treat.
RECIPES
Boston Globe

Recipes: Three great weeknight meals featuring pork tenderloin

For a can’t-miss weeknight meal, we like to turn to succulent pork tenderloin. We often rely on one key flavor-building technique: pan-roasting. Searing a spice-crusted tenderloin on the stove top not only browns the meat, it also toasts the seasonings, heightening their flavors. Because tenderloin is easy to overcook, we finish it in the gentler, even heat of the oven. For savory-sweetness that pairs well with the lean, mild-tasting pork, fig jam mixed with briny olives and capers makes a stellar tapenade. For another option, add plump sun-dried tomatoes while deglazing the pan to make a sauce with green olives and Dijon mustard. Or, mimic the smokiness of open-fire cooking with an oregano oil spiked with smoky Spanish paprika.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stoneware#Food Drink#Dutch#The Le Creuset Bread Oven#French#The Bread Oven
Taste Of Home

Can I Put Waxed Paper in the Oven?

Waxed paper is a roll of paper coated in a very thin layer of paraffin wax. You can use it for lots of things, but definitely not for heating food in the oven. This paper is nonstick and water-resistant, but it’s not heat-resistant. According to our Test Kitchen, waxed paper likely to melt and ruin your pans and leave your kitchen a smoky mess. Technically, you can use waxed paper in the oven for a few moments at low temperatures—but it’s best not to risk it.
LIFESTYLE
London Bruncher

Carrot Cake Recipe

This cake is a classic that has never failed me. I love making it for a birthday or special occasion - the cake itself is moist but not too heavy, which works well with the indulgent vanilla cream cheese icing.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
recipesgram.com

Limoncello Cheesecake – Easy Italian Recipe

This rich and creamy Limoncello cheesecake has a refreshing, zesty lemon flavor and is an ideal after dinner dessert. The recipe is so easy to make, though you will probably need around 1 hour to prepare it. Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. For the sponge:. 1 large egg. 1 ½...
RECIPES
thesouthernladycooks.com

PEANUT BUTTER PUDDING CAKE

If you’re a peanut butter fan, then I think you’ll love this peanut butter pudding cake. It’s simple to prepare and full of flavor. When this cake is done it will be oozing with warm delicious peanut butter… SO GOOD! It’s wonderful served warm with whipped cream or a scoop of ice cream. It’s great served cold as well. This pudding cake is made in an 8X8 so it’s the perfect dessert for a smaller group.
RECIPES
LehighValleyLive.com

Does Le Creuset have any promo codes today?

Le Creuset is a top choice among cookware users. The French brand is known for its colorful Dutch ovens, but can you snag a deal on its products today?. Yes. When you spend $250 you can get a free bundt pan when you use promo code “BAKING” at checkout.
RETAIL
The Guardian

From lamb cutlets to fritters: Yotam Ottolenghi’s recipes with tea

Lamb chops with the grassy notes of green tea, camomile lends its distinctive aroma to honeyed Greek cheese, and redbush flavours a tangy glaze for fritters. I enjoy a cup of tea in the morning – and in the afternoon and evening, too. Luckily for me, the UK is a tea-drinking nation and my habit is matched by many here. I’m sure we can agree that there’s not much a good cuppa won’t fix, or at least soothe. Then there’s tea as an ingredient – when added to marinades, butters, glazes and beyond, it has a wondrous capacity to bring herbal, grassy, sweet or earthy notes. So, my fellow tea-drinkers, here are just a few ways to consume (even more) tea.
RECIPES
The Kitchn

Air Fryer Roasted Potatoes

For those nights I want an easy side dish that promises to be irresistibly crispy, I turn to my air fryer. I’ve learned from experience that it’s the best way to make the crispiest restaurant-style fries and tater tots (without deep frying), it turns out crisp-tender green beans that will knock your socks off, and it’s even better (and faster!) than the oven when it comes to making a killer batch of roasted broccoli.
RECIPES
The Daily South

Williams Sonoma Just Discounted Popular Le Creuset, All-Clad, and Staub Items Right Under Our Noses

Whether you're shopping for high-quality cookware, a new kitchen gadget, or a special gift for newlyweds, Williams Sonoma is a go-to staple. However, adding a top-of-the-line cookware set or KitchenAid mixer to your cart can get expensive quickly. Fortunately, the retailer quietly put customer-loved brands like Le Creuset, All-Clad, Zwilling, Staub, and more on sale for up to 60 percent off.
SHOPPING
SheKnows

10 Must-Have Pastel Shoes That’ll Instantly Make You Happier This Spring

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Looking to walk with a new spring in your step? Pastel shoes are the way to go this upcoming season. There’s no doubt you will instantly feel happier once you slip on a dreamy pair. Don’t limit yourself to the typical colors like black or brown for shoes. Swap the dark shades of winter for a brighter collection. Lucky for you, we’ve found a ton of different styles of pastel shoes to score for yourself. You can’t go wrong with a comfy pair for those endless, warm weather walks. And of course, there are open-toe options to feel the spring breeze. Pastel shoes are the ultimate choice when it comes to ones that bring you joy. Whether it’s a casual or office pair, their optimistic hues make for a fun footwear to wear this spring. Discover how all your favorite brands like Birkenstock, Steve Madden, Tory Burch, and more take a playful change with pastel shoes.
APPAREL
Mashed

How Le Creuset's New Design Updates Make Cookware Easier To Handle

Le Creuset is a brand synonymous with high-end, enameled cast-iron Dutch ovens that seem to come in nearly every color. While these may be the brand's most popular products, other fans may appreciate Le Creuset's stoneware baking line. According to Le Creuset's website, the stoneware is both scratch-resistant and dishwasher-safe, and the glazing ensures a nearly nonstick surface. As Food & Wine reports, the sturdy clay stoneware has the added bonus of being an efficient distributor of heat and withstanding cooking temperatures up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit.
FOOD & DRINKS
purewow.com

11 Gorgeous Amazon Brand Pieces You'll Want to Add to Your Cart, Stat

It's no secret that you can find just about anything on Amazon these days. And as nearly any influencer will tell you, that also includes a treasure trove of stylish clothing pieces—in fact, probably way more than you'd expect. While many will come in the form of brands you already know and love (Tory Burch, Kate Spade, Agolde and Michael Kors are all on the platform, for instance) many others are born from the mega retailer's own exclusive and affordable collections, each of which has its own unique style. From the sartorial-focused The Drop collection, which features staples as well as limited-time marvels from up-and-coming names in the world of fashion, to the company's activewear line, Core 10, we're giving you a rundown of our favorite Amazon brand fashion lines—and the best pieces to shop from them.
YOGA
News On 6

Cooking Corner: Lemon Herb Chicken Salad

Welcome to the Cooking Corner in the Air Comfort Solutions Kitchen!. Liz Taliaferro from Panera joined News On 6 at noon to show us how to make a Lemon Herb Chicken Salad Sandwich. The recipe can be found below:. 10 minutes. Ingredients. 2 tbsp. Panera Mediterranean Lemon Vinaigrette Dressing. 2...
RECIPES
SheKnows

SheKnows

37K+
Followers
4K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy