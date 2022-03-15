ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Raptors' OG Anunoby: Doubtful Wednesday

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Anunoby (finger) is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Clippers....

www.cbssports.com

numberfire.com

Grizzlies starting Tyus Jones for Ja Morant (back) on Tuesday

Memphis Grizzlies guard Tyus Jones is starting in Tuesday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Jones will start at point guard after Ja Morant was held out with back soreness. In a matchup against an Indiana unit playing with a 98.3 pace, numberFire's models project Jones to score 29.9 FanDuel points.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Russell Westbrook Fires Back At Patrick Beverley And Karl-Anthony Towns: "Nobody In The League Has Done Anything To Make Me Care About Their Trash Talk”

The Los Angeles Lakers have fallen to 29-40, trending to be the worst record from any LeBron James team ever. A lot of the season's troubles have been blamed on Russell Westbrook, whose lackluster season has taken center-stage in LA. The attention has gotten worse after Russ air-balled a wide-open three-pointer against the Minnesota Timberwolves and was mocked by Patrick Beverley and Karl-Anthony Towns.
NBA
NBC Sports

Embiid listed as questionable for Sixers-Cavs matchup

The Sixers added Joel Embiid to their injury report at 12:30 p.m. ET as questionable with back soreness ahead of a Wednesday night game against the Cavs. Embiid fell hard following a fourth-quarter flagrant foul by JaMychal Green in the Sixers’ loss Monday to the Nuggets and appeared to grab his lower back area.
NBA
Og Anunoby
The Spun

Rams Are Reportedly Set To Release 6-Time All-Pro

One of the best punters in the league is about to hit the open market. According to Pat McAfee, the Los Angeles Rams will release Johnny Hekker before the start of the new league year. “4X First Team All Pro and the NFL’s 2010’s All Decade Punter, @JHekker, is set...
NFL
iheart.com

Von Miller Announces He's Signing With Super Bowl Contender

Recent Super bowl champion Von Miller made two big announcements on his Instagram story during a 20-hour span. Hours after announcing his engagement to his girlfriend, Chelsea Nicole, Miller revealed his decision to sign with the Buffalo Bills. "I'm coming to Buffalo," Miller said in his Instagram story on Wednesday...
NFL
NBA Analysis Network

NBA Scores: Pascal Siakam Leads Raptors In Road Win vs Clippers

Pascal Siakam and the Toronto Raptors (39-30) took on Marcus Morris Sr. and the LA Clippers (36-36) in part of the Wednesday NBA slate. The Raptors won this game with 103-100 being the final score. After Marcus Morris Sr. missed a potentially game-tying 3-pointer with 1.7 seconds left to play,...
NBA
CBS Sports

Raptors' Gary Trent: Leads Raptors with 28 points

Trent closed with 28 points (7-19 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 11-13 FT), five rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal over 36 minutes during Monday's 114-103 win over the Lakers. Trent doesn't typically draw a lot of fouls, but he got to the line a season-high 13 times against the Lakers, converting 11 of those attempts. That helped the sharpshooter post a team-high 28 points despite a less-than-efficient shooting line. Trent is certainly capable of big scoring games, but those will usually come more by way of the three-ball than via the charity stripe.
NBA
numberfire.com

Robert Covington (personal) not listed Wednesday for Clippers

Los Angeles Clippers forward Robert Covington is set to play Wednesday in the team's game against the Toronto Raptors. Covington had been out recently due to personal reasons. However, on the initial injury report for Tuesday's game, he does not carry a designation. Expect the veteran wing out there. Our...
NBA
numberfire.com

Gary Trent Jr. (illness) now questionable Wednesday for Raptors

Toronto Raptors shooting guard Gary Trent Jr. (illness) is questionable to play on Wednesday versus the Los Angeles Clippers. Trent is a late addition to the injury report, potentially putting him in line for his first absence in nearly two months. Chris Boucher, Khem Birch, Yuta Watanabe, and Svi Mykhailiuk are candidates for larger roles on Wednesday if Trent sits out.
NBA
fantasypros.com

Pascal Siakam records double-double in win

Pascal Siakam notched 31 points (13-22 FG, 3-5 3Pt), 12 rebounds, three assists and one steal over 39 minutes of play in the Raptors' 103-100 win over the Clippers Wednesday. Siakam has been on fire as of late, scoring 25+ points in four straight games and 20+ points in eight straight matchup overall. Wednesday also marked the former All-Star's second straight double-double, both against teams based in Los Angeles. With the Raptors continuing their push for a higher seed in order to not participate in the play-in, fantasy managers shouldn't expect the 27-year-old to slow down anytime soon.
NBA
hotnewhiphop.com

Deshaun Watson Meets With Surprise Team

Deshaun Watson's legal issues are starting to fall by the wayside, and as a result, teams are seriously considering a trade for the Houston Texans star. Had it not been for his off-the-field issues, Watson would have been on a new team last season, but alas, that did not happen. Now, Watson is starting to meet with various teams that want him, and so far, it seems like there is plenty of interest in his services.
NFL
numberfire.com

Jakob Poeltl (back) starting Monday night for San Antonio; Zach Collins back to bench

San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl will start Monday in the team's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. As the Spurs have been known to do throughout the year, they gave a number of starters a day off on the second leg of a back-to-back set. While Poeltl was listed out due to lower back soreness on Saturday, he is back in the fold on Monday. He'll immediately start in his return, sending Zach Collins back to the bench.
NBA
ESPN

Booker and Phoenix host DeRozan and the Bulls

Chicago Bulls (41-28, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (56-14, first in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Two of the league's top scorers, Devin Booker and DeMar DeRozan, meet when Phoenix and Chicago face off. Booker ranks 10th in the NBA averaging 25.8 points per game and DeRozan ranks sixth in the league averaging 27.9 points per game.
NBA
CBS Sports

Warriors' Stephen Curry: Won't return with foot soreness

Curry won't return to Wednesday's game against the Celtics due to left foot soreness, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports. Curry limped off the court after having his foot rolled up on during the second quarter, and he won't return to the court after heading to the locker room to be evaluated. The 34-year-old finished the contest with three points (1-4 3Pt), one rebound and two assists in 14 minutes. The severity of the injury remains unclear, but Curry will have a few days to potentially get healthy before Golden State's next game Sunday versus San Antonio.
NBA

