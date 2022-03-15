Raptors' OG Anunoby: Doubtful Wednesday

Trent closed with 28 points (7-19 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 11-13 FT), five rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal over 36 minutes during Monday's 114-103 win over the Lakers. Trent doesn't typically draw a lot of fouls, but he got to the line a season-high 13 times against the Lakers, converting 11 of those attempts. That helped the sharpshooter post a team-high 28 points despite a less-than-efficient shooting line. Trent is certainly capable of big scoring games, but those will usually come more by way of the three-ball than via the charity stripe.
