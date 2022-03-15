ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DPD: 18-year-old babysitting toddler who shot himself in leg

By Andrew Greenstein
KRLD News Radio
We're learning new information on an incident in Dallas last Friday, in which a toddler shot himself inside a condo unit on Munger Ave.

Dallas Police say an 18-year-old man was babysitting the child at the time.

The man, who the police did not identify, told officers he was on his bed when the toddler went under the bed, got a hold of the gun, and shot himself in the leg.

The child's injuries were not life-threatening.

The 18-year-old was arrested for outstanding warrants and for making a firearm accessible to a child.

The case has been forwarded to the department's child abuse unit.

Dallas, TX
