Public Health

Pfizer asks US to allow 4th COVID vaccine dose for seniors

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
 1 day ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pfizer and its partner BioNTech asked U.S. regulators Tuesday to authorize an additional booster dose of their COVID-19 vaccine for seniors, saying data from Israel suggests older adults would benefit.

Currently, the U.S. urges two primary shots followed months later by a booster dose for everyone age 12 and older. The new application seeks to add a fourth shot only for the over-65 population that has been hit hardest by the pandemic.

The Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control would have to approve the request. If so, a key question would be how soon seniors would be advised to roll up their sleeves.

While authorities say the vaccinations continue to offer strong protection against severe illness, they haven’t held up as well against milder infections especially those due to the omicron mutant. With COVID-19 cases finally plummeting after the intense omicron surge, public health experts are starting to look ahead to what next steps might be needed — if a new variant crops up or, barring that, whether to try shoring up coronavirus protection in the fall at the same time people get flu vaccinations.

Speaking to CBS’ “Face the Nation” on Sunday, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla signaled the company’s plans.

COVID-19 vaccine influences new HIV vaccine

“The protection that you are getting from the third, it is good enough, actually quite good for hospitalizations and deaths. It’s not that good against infections,” he said. “But we are just submitting those data to the FDA and then we will see what the experts also will say outside Pfizer.”

The U.S. booster campaign was based on evidence that the shots’ effectiveness, particularly against milder infections, was waning about six months after the last dose. Calls for a third shot grew once it became clear the vaccines weren’t as strong against the omicron mutant as they were against earlier versions of the virus.

Many scientists say the ultimate goal of vaccination is to prevent severe illness, not mild infections, and early CDC data show the shots still are doing a good job at that. During the omicron wave, effectiveness against hospitalization was 91% in people who had gotten their booster two months earlier, and 78% by the fourth month after that booster.

Pfizer based its new application on data from Israel, which already was offering a second booster to people age 60 and older and health care workers.

While some early data left unclear just how much benefit another shot offered — or for how long — Pfizer said Tuesday that an analysis of health records of more than 1.1 million Israeli seniors showed confirmed infections were two times lower and rates of severe illness were four times lower among those who got two boosters instead of just one.

Pfizer also cited an ongoing study of healthcare workers that tracked a jump in virus-fighting antibodies after getting the additional booster.

In the U.S. so far, a fourth dose is recommended only for people with severely weakened immune systems, who need three doses to begin with for the best chance at any protection.

Valley News

8,817 COVID vaccine injuries reported to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention among kids 5 to 11, as study shows Pfizer vaccine only 12% effective in that age group

Megan RedshawChildren’s Health FundThe Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new data showing a total of 1,151,450 reports of adverse events following COVID vaccines were submitted between Dec. 14, 2020, and Feb. 25, 2022, to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System. VAERS is the primary government-funded system for reporting adverse vaccine reactions in the U.S.The data included a total of 24,827 reports of deaths, an increase of 425 over the previous week and 200,331 reports of serious injuries, including deaths, during the same time period, up 4,128 compared with the previous week.Excluding “foreign reports” to VAERS, 774,373 adverse events, including 11,312 deaths and 74,257 serious injuries, were reported in the U.S. between Dec. 14, 2020, and Feb.
Fortune

Pfizer CEO says new COVID variants might make four—or more—vaccine doses ‘necessary’ for returning to normal

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. A fourth dose of a COVID vaccine may be "necessary" to protect populations against COVID-19, Pfizer Inc. CEO Albert Bourla said Sunday, wading into a debate among public health officials over whether the emergence of new COVID variants means we'll all need a second booster shot.
Daily Mail

Republican Senator Rand Paul introduces amendment to eliminate Dr. Fauci's position after two years of lockdown and being 'held captive by petty tyrants and power-hungry bureaucrats'

Kentucky Republican Senator Rand Paul announced he's introducing an amendment on Monday to boot Dr. Anthony Fauci out of the job he's held since 1984, accusing the medical expert of 'abusing' his power during the COVID-19 pandemic. It's the latest move in a war of words between the two arch-rivals...
13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

