Flowery Branch, GA

Soccer scoreboard: Flowery Branch girls top Cedar Shoals

By Bill Murphy
 2 days ago

Kate Hill scored three goals for the Flowery Branch girls in a 5-1 win against Cedar Shoals on Tuesday.

Jess Tamplin and Paige Voelkerding each scored once for the Lady Falcons.

CHEROKEE BLUFF GIRLS 5, NORTH HALL 1: Kaitlin Cook finished with two goals and an assist for the Lady Bears on Tuesday. Amelia Dovie, Anna Gessner and Alyssa Stringer each scored once for Cherokee Bluff.

NORTH OCONEE BOYS 3, EAST HALL 2: Miguel Dominguez and Ranferi Lara-Chavez each scored for the Vikings on Tuesday. Up next, East Hall hosts Chestatee on Friday.

High school scores can be submitted by sending an email to sports@gainesvilletimes.com.

