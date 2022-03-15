Drug lord known as ‘The Egg’ secretly extradited to California

Heavy gunfire shook a Mexican city as drug cartel members retaliated following the capture of their leader, who is wanted by the United States, authorities and witnesses said Monday. Suspected Northeast Cartel gunmen clashed with security forces overnight in Nuevo Laredo in the northeastern state of Tamaulipas, near the border with the United States, after their alleged boss Juan Gerardo Trevino was arrested, officials said. Trevino faces an extradition request from the United States for drug trafficking and money laundering, and arrest warrants in Mexico for murder and terrorism, the defense ministry said. He is accused of leading the Northeast Cartel as well as a gang of hitmen that operates in five Mexican states, it said in a statement.

LAREDO, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO