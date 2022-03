What is the state of our state’s 87 counties? The word that most resonates with me when I contemplate this is “resolute.”. Counties are resolute in our mission to serve. Minnesota’s county commissioners and staff are the no nonsense “do-ers” of many things. While levels of government above us bicker and haggle over the hot buzz words of the day and scream at one another with a red and blue fueled rage — we work to rise above it, roll up our collective sleeves, and ask the important questions: What do our people need? What do our communities need? And how do we help get it to them in an affordable and responsible way?

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO