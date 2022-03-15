What’s Cooking: Kielbasa & Kraut Skillet

Kielbasa & Kraut Skillet

Recipe By: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg

Cook Time: approx. 15 mins

Serves: Makes 4 servings

Ingredients:

3 tablespoons olive oil

1 pound kielbasa sausage, thinly sliced into half moons

1 medium onion, peeled and chopped

2-3 cloves garlic, minced

2cups sauerkraut, rinsed and drained

1 tsp house seasoning

1/4 tsp caraway seeds

Pinch of red pepper flakes

1-2 T of turbinado sugar

1 jumbo potato, baked

Instructions:

Start browning kielbasa in a skillet with the olive. Add onion and garlic and saute until onion start turning translucent. Add the sauerkraut to skillet along with the house seasoning, caraway seeds, red pepper flakes and sugar. Reduce the heat to medium-low, and continue to cook for about 10 minutes. At this point you can do a couple of things:

A. Take the baked potato, split it open and pile your kraut and kielbasa on top

B. Chop the potato into chunks and mix in the skillet with the kielbasa and kraut.

Either way will be delicious. Enjoy!

