I accomplished a great deal yesterday. I have a wonderful neighbor named Bruce. Deep thoughts occur as I drive past his drive. The sun-ripened snow welcomed spring, but only spring knows when it will reveal itself. I ate at a cafe I’d never visited before because I’m in the Fatuous Diner Relocation Program. The eatery was in a city small enough its motto could be, “We have a water tower.” A couple of patrons were drinking aggressive coffee. I love small towns, but the best place to eat in many of them has been reduced to the only business having a microwave.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO