ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Russia moves closer to Ukrainian’s hometown

By Adam Hooper
fox44news.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAs Russian forces advance, the fight in Ukraine continues to move closer and closer to the capital city of Kyiv. Earlier today, FOX 44’s Adam Hooper again spoke to Gela Turabelidze in Kyiv, as he has decided to stay in...

www.fox44news.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Beast

Russian State TV Just Blew Up Putin’s ‘Nazi Ukraine’ Bullshit

Confusion reigns on Russia’s state TV, as panicked lawmakers and pundits try to explain to the public why their country invaded Ukraine and now faces crushing Western sanctions. And in the process of zealous propagandists striving to justify the unfathomable, they’ve inadvertently revealed too much. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Move Closer#Ukraine#Russian#Fox 44#Ukrainian
Daily Mail

Captured Russian conscripts say their forces are being decimated by Ukraine and regularly run out of food as they apologise for attacking the country 'like fascists'

Russian conscripts who were captured by Ukrainian forces say they were deceived into believing the war was a military training exercise and have apologised for attacking Ukraine 'like fascists'. The five Russian captives, who were all called up for military service in June 2021, spoke at a media briefing at...
MILITARY
MarketWatch

After years of living in Moscow, I have bad news: No one should expect the Russian people to suddenly rise up against Putin now

In late 2011, tens of thousands of Russians took to the streets of Moscow to demand that election results rife with alleged fraud be overturned. It was the biggest challenge to Vladimir Putin’s authority since he took power a decade earlier, and that it wasn’t immediately crushed gave hope that perhaps change was coming to Russia.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
The Independent

Three Republicans under fire for voting against House resolution to ‘stand with Ukraine’ amid Russia invasion

Three House Republicans have come under fire for voting against a bipartisan congressional resolution expressing support for Ukraine’s territorial sovereignty as the country continued to fight Russian troops that launched a full-scale military invasion last week.The House Resolution 956, titled “Supporting the People of Ukraine,” was passed on Wednesday with an overwhelming 426 votes in favour and only three votes against.The resolution stated the US “supports, unequivocally, Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity” and “states unambiguously that it will never recognise or support any illegitimate Russian-controlled leader or government installed through the use of force”.The Republicans who voted against the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
POLITICO

The entire Senate GOP conference -- except for Rand Paul -- is vowing to oppose the revived Iran nuclear deal that the Biden administration is pushing for.

Senators in both parties have been openly skeptical about the prospects of a new nuclear agreement with Tehran. What happened? Officials have warned Congress that Iran is just weeks away from producing enough material for a nuclear weapon, and many Democrats have said the only way to blunt Iran’s progress is to resurrect the 2015-era deal. But senators in both parties have been openly skeptical about the prospects of a new nuclear agreement with Tehran — a top priority of President Joe Biden -- and now 49 Senate Republicans are backing that up with a written warning.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Ukraine ‘downs five Russian planes and helicopter’ after Putin invades

Ukraine claims it has shot down five Russian warplanes and a helicopter following Vladimir Putin’s invasion. The Russian aircraft were brought down over the eastern Luhansk region, Kiev said.Russia’s defence ministry has denied the claim, saying it had taken Ukrainian bases “out of action” and incapacitated the country’s air defences within hours.Early this morning Russian troops launched a wide-ranging attack on Ukraine after Mr Putin authorised military action.He warned other countries any attempt to interfere would lead to “consequences you have never seen”.The first explosions were heard across the country shortly after 5am, in cities including Kiev, Kharkiv and...
MILITARY
The Independent

‘This is Putin’s Russia’: Sobbing children detained in Moscow after taking flowers to Ukraine embassy

Children have reportedly been detained in Moscow after taking flowers to lay at the Ukrainian embassy.Images emerged of three primary school age children sitting in the back of what was said to be a Moscow police van on Tuesday as the Russian invasion of Ukraine entered its sixth day.One girl can be seen clutching a homemade banner with “no to war” written in Russian with colouring pens, while another in a pink jacket who appears to have been crying holds a bunch of flowers.Another photo shows the same girl in the pink jacket standing up against the bars of...
EUROPE
buzzfeednews.com

Vladimir Putin Has Officially Ordered Russian Troops Into Eastern Ukraine

DNIPRO, Ukraine — Vladimir Putin ordered Russian troops into eastern Ukraine Monday, authorizing an invasion that threatens a large-scale military conflict and could put thousands of lives in danger. After a frenzied day of failed diplomacy, the Russian president recognized the "independence" of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions —...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy