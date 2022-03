The Chiefs made a move to bolster their defense by signing former Houston Texans safety Justin Reid to a 3-year, $31.5 million contract on Monday night. Kansas City’s defense labored during at the beginning of last year and displayed a number of holes in the secondary during the postseason, so they needed to acquire some defensive pieces during the offseason. Reid represents the Chiefs first outside free agent of the 2022 free agency period. Allen Robinson was expected to be their first signing at the beginning of the offseason but nothing came to fruition.

