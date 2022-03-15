Sean Payton roasts Falcons on Twitter over 'rivalry' with Saints

The New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons may play in the same division, but rivals they are not.

At least in the eyes of Sean Payton.

The former head coach of the Saints mocked the notion that a “rivalry” exists between the two franchises on Tuesday when he replied to a twet about the possibility of the Falcons acquiring Deshaun Watson.

The tweet, from Times-Picayune columnist Jeff Duncan, suggested that should Terry Fontenot, a former Saints executive now with the Falcons, best his mentor and friend Mickey Loomis in pursuit of Watson it would only intensify the rivalry.

Payton saw the tweet and replied:

There is no wonder why Payton feels that way. The Saints dominated the Falcons during Payton’s tenure, going 21-9 against the NFC South foe.

Payton’s little jab at the Falcons certainly caught the eye of many on Twitter as they reacted to his quip.

Payton may not be on the Saints sidelines anymore, but it’s clear he still has plenty of love for the team.

