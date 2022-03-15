ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Second gentleman Doug Emhoff tests positive for COVID-19, White House says

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48lctx_0egFuy0s00

WASHINGTON (AP) — Second gentleman Doug Emhoff has tested positive for COVID-19, the White House announced Tuesday. Vice President Kamala Harris tested negative, but is curtailing her schedule as a result of her husband’s positive test.

Harris spokesperson Sabrina Singh said Harris would not participate in a planned Equal Pay Day event on Tuesday evening at the White House with President Joe Biden “out of an abundance of caution.”

“The Vice President tested negative for COVID-19 today and will continue to test,” she said.

Former President Obama says he tested positive for COVID

Biden and Harris appeared together Tuesday afternoon and mingled with lawmakers at an event marking the signing of a $1.5 trillion government funding measure.

Before Emhoff’s diagnosis was public, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Biden had tested negative for COVID-19 on Sunday.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Washington Post

A strange new defense of Trump’s coup effort is both wrong and dangerous

Ever since Donald Trump’s supporters stormed the Capitol, we’ve heard endless variations of a particularly pernicious claim: Trump and many GOP voters really believed the election was stolen from him. This helps explain the ferocity of the Jan. 6 violence, we’ve been told, even if it doesn’t justify it.
POTUS
MSNBC

Pence sends another not-so-subtle shot across Trump’s bow

In recent months, former Vice President Mike Pence has made dramatic tactical swings, looking more like a pinball than someone preparing himself for a national campaign. In June, the Republican publicly criticized Donald Trump’s scheme to overturn the 2020 election, and the comments were not well received on the right. A few months later, Pence swung in the opposite direction and denounced scrutiny of the Jan. 6 attack, making conservatives happy anew.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Doug Emhoff
Person
Joe Biden
Fox News

MSNBC guest falsely claims Trump was 'installed' as president

Left-wing writer Sarah Kendzior is falsely claiming former President Donald Trump was "installed" as president of the United States, rather than being duly-elected by defeating Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election. Kendzior made the claim during a Saturday appearance on MSNBC's "The Cross Connection," arguing Trump's purpose was to...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Positive Test#A Gentleman#Ap#The White House#Equal Pay Day
The Independent

‘They should just shut up’: Pelosi hammers Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene for heckling Biden during State of the Union

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has fired back at GOP Reps Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene for heckling President Joe Biden during his State of the Union address.During her weekly press conference on Thursday, Ms Pelosi was asked about the pair’s conduct by a reporter who compared them to South Carolina representative Joe Wilson, a Republican who gained a measure of infamy after shouting “You lie!” at then-president Barack Obama during one of his addresses to Congress. Mr Wilson, who still represents South Carolina’s 2nd District, was the subject of a resolution of disapproval passed by the House in...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Axios

White House rolls out new COVID plan

The Biden Administration today rolled out a new national COVID-19 preparedness plan on Wednesday that calls for maintaining free access to vaccines, masks, tests and drugs, as well respond more quickly to potential future variants. Why it matters: It's part of an effort by the White House to push America...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Reuters

U.S. VP Harris's husband tests positive for COVID-19 -White House

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris’s husband, Douglas Emhoff, tested positive on Tuesday for COVID-19, the White House said in a statement. Harris tested negative for the virus, but out of an abundance of caution, is not attending an event at the White House on Tuesday evening, the White House said.
U.S. POLITICS
Reuters

White House to work with Congress on additional COVID funds -Zients

WASHINGTON, March 2 (Reuters) - The White House will work with Congress in coming weeks to secure additional funding needed to prepare and manage COVID now and long-term, White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Jeff Zients told reporters on Wednesday. Zients did not give a specific amount that the Biden administration...
POTUS
Salon

Capitol rioter begs to stay out of jail, says she has already lost her job and marriage

Trump supporters gather outside the U.S. Capitol building following a "Stop the Steal" rally on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. A pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol earlier, breaking windows and clashing with police officers. Trump supporters gathered in the nation's capital to protest the ratification of President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College victory over President Donald Trump in the 2020 election. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

17K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy