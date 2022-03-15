ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Second gentleman Doug Emhoff tests positive for COVID-19, White House says

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
WDTN
WDTN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HRwl4_0egFuwFQ00

WASHINGTON (AP) — Second gentleman Doug Emhoff has tested positive for COVID-19, the White House announced Tuesday. Vice President Kamala Harris tested negative, but is curtailing her schedule as a result of her husband’s positive test.

Harris spokesperson Sabrina Singh said Harris would not participate in a planned Equal Pay Day event on Tuesday evening at the White House with President Joe Biden “out of an abundance of caution.”

“The Vice President tested negative for COVID-19 today and will continue to test,” she said.

Former President Obama says he tested positive for COVID

Biden and Harris appeared together Tuesday afternoon and mingled with lawmakers at an event marking the signing of a $1.5 trillion government funding measure.

Before Emhoff’s diagnosis was public, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Biden had tested negative for COVID-19 on Sunday.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Washington Post

A strange new defense of Trump’s coup effort is both wrong and dangerous

Ever since Donald Trump’s supporters stormed the Capitol, we’ve heard endless variations of a particularly pernicious claim: Trump and many GOP voters really believed the election was stolen from him. This helps explain the ferocity of the Jan. 6 violence, we’ve been told, even if it doesn’t justify it.
POTUS
Daily Mail

Sharp-elbowed White House press secretary Jen Psaki laughs-off question that she is looking for a job a CNN or MSNBC after saying she planned to quit current role in 2022

White House press secretary Jen Psaki scoffed at reports she'll be replacing out-going MSNBC anchor Rachel Maddow or fired CNN talking head Chris Cuomo. Media reporter Dylan Byers reported Thursday that the heads of NBC News, MSNBC and CNN have all trekked down to D.C. from New York to court the fiery Biden mouthpiece for a major role in their networks.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Doug Emhoff
Person
Joe Biden
MSNBC

Pence sends another not-so-subtle shot across Trump’s bow

In recent months, former Vice President Mike Pence has made dramatic tactical swings, looking more like a pinball than someone preparing himself for a national campaign. In June, the Republican publicly criticized Donald Trump’s scheme to overturn the 2020 election, and the comments were not well received on the right. A few months later, Pence swung in the opposite direction and denounced scrutiny of the Jan. 6 attack, making conservatives happy anew.
POTUS
Fox News

MSNBC guest falsely claims Trump was 'installed' as president

Left-wing writer Sarah Kendzior is falsely claiming former President Donald Trump was "installed" as president of the United States, rather than being duly-elected by defeating Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election. Kendzior made the claim during a Saturday appearance on MSNBC's "The Cross Connection," arguing Trump's purpose was to...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Radar Online.com

Donald Trump To Walk Kimberly Guilfoyle Down The Aisle At Wedding To His Son

Former Fox News host-turned-political-aide, Kimberly Guilfoyle is busy planning her wedding with Donald Trump's oldest son, Don Jr, however, one major detail of the special day has been confirmed – the former President will be giving the bride away. Article continues below advertisement. “Kimberly’s father passed away in 2008,...
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Positive Test#A Gentleman#Ap#The White House#Equal Pay Day
The Independent

Three Republicans under fire for voting against House resolution to ‘stand with Ukraine’ amid Russia invasion

Three House Republicans have come under fire for voting against a bipartisan congressional resolution expressing support for Ukraine’s territorial sovereignty as the country continued to fight Russian troops that launched a full-scale military invasion last week.The House Resolution 956, titled “Supporting the People of Ukraine,” was passed on Wednesday with an overwhelming 426 votes in favour and only three votes against.The resolution stated the US “supports, unequivocally, Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity” and “states unambiguously that it will never recognise or support any illegitimate Russian-controlled leader or government installed through the use of force”.The Republicans who voted against the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Axios

White House rolls out new COVID plan

The Biden Administration today rolled out a new national COVID-19 preparedness plan on Wednesday that calls for maintaining free access to vaccines, masks, tests and drugs, as well respond more quickly to potential future variants. Why it matters: It's part of an effort by the White House to push America...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Reuters

U.S. VP Harris's husband tests positive for COVID-19 -White House

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris’s husband, Douglas Emhoff, tested positive on Tuesday for COVID-19, the White House said in a statement. Harris tested negative for the virus, but out of an abundance of caution, is not attending an event at the White House on Tuesday evening, the White House said.
U.S. POLITICS
MSNBC

Trump not done marveling at how Kim Jong Un is treated by aides

It was nearly three years ago when Donald Trump was asked whether North Korea’s Kim Jong Un might someday visit the White House. The Republican said it “could happen,” before adding some related praise for the dictator. "Hey, he’s the head of a country, and I mean...
POTUS
WDTN

WDTN

10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy