The Scorecard: The Beetdiggers return to action after just barely missing out on the Class 3A state tournament last season with a loss to Eaton in the regional tournament finals. They’ll bring back most of that roster, having only lost three seniors, and will look to junior Ty Griffith (.467 batting average in 2021) and senior Kaden Schwindt (.406 batting average) to take charge in the batter’s box while counting on pitchers Alejandro Maltos-Garcia (3.67 ERA) and Cesar Hinojos (2.88 ERA) to lead the Diggers from the mound.

BRUSH, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO