What Tom Brady's reunion with Shaq Mason means for the Buccaneers

By Mark Schofield
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
Start clearing your calendars for next January and February, Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan.

Okay, so that might be a bit of hyperbole. But with the news that the New England Patriots are trading guard Shaq Mason to the Buccaneers for a fifth-round pick, Tampa Bay fans should be very happy.

As should their quarterback.

With Ali Marpet’s surprising decision to retire, the Buccaneers suddenly found themselves with a hole along the offensive line. Now? Now that hole is plugged, plugged by a player with experience blocking in front of Tom Brady given their time spent in New England.

Let’s dive into what Mason brings to the NFC South.

A force in the running game

(Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports)

Like many NFL teams, the Buccaneers call a mix of gap, power and zone concepts in the run game. Last season, according to charting data from Sports Info Solutions, Tampa Bay ran 99 rushing plays on gap and power designs, which put them in the middle of the pack league-wide.

With Mason, do not be surprised if that number inches upward a bit.

One of the teams that used gap and power designs the most last season? The Patriots. Last year New England used such concepts on 172 plays, third-most in the league. They gained 884 yards and scored five touchdowns on those concepts. Part of what made that engine go? Mason’s ability to pull and get out in front of plays.

You might recall that Mason played his college ball at Georgia Tech, during the time Paul Johnson and the option-based offense. That gave Mason a ton of experience in run blocking, particularly on designs where the linemen have to move, pull and create advantageous blocking angles.

This past season, with the Patriots relying on the running game, Mason was often tasked with pulling on their power designs, a job he executed at a high level. On this play against the Jacksonville Jaguars, it is Mason who pulls to the left side, helping to spring Rhamondre Stevenson for a seven-yard gain:

Back in Week 13, when the Patriots relied nearly exclusively on the ground game in a Monday night victory over the Buffalo Bills, Mason was a big part of that victory as New England relied on “G Lead” over and over again. Here he is pulling to the left side, opening up a crease for a 17-yard gain from Damien Harris:

However, there is more to Mason’s ability in the run game than what he offers on plays when he is pulling in front of the concept. His power at the point of attack remains impressive. Take this short touchdown run from Harris against the Miami Dolphins in Week 18. Watch as Mason uses his upper-body strength to twist the defensive tackle away from the hole, allowing Harris to slice into the end zone off Mason’s block:

Mason’s ability as a run blocker also shows up when the Patriots turned to their Duo run scheme, something that fits extremely well with the Buccaneers. Last year, according to SIS charting, the Patriots ran this design on 60 offensive plays, third most in the league.

Who ran Duo the most last year? Tampa Bay.

On this play from Week 1, watch as Mason works the combination block with his center before climbing to the second level to take on a linebacker, helping create a crease for Harris:

In Mason, the Buccaneers are getting an experienced, effective run blocker who fits into a number of different run schemes, including what Tampa Bay relies on heavily when they keep the football on the ground.

Of course, that is just part of the story.

Shoring up the A-Gap

(Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports)

When it comes to playing in front of Tom Brady, protecting #12 is job one.

Particularly for the players on the interior of the offensive line.

For quarterbacks, handling pressure off the edges is something that they can deal with, and Brady is no exception. Even at this point in his career, climbing the pocket to handle pressure off the outside is something that Brady still does at an elite level.

However, quick or immediate pressure through the A-Gaps is something that all quarterbacks struggle with, and Brady is no exception. That is why you see so many different mug looks from defenses today, or read blitzes, as defensive coordinators try and scheme up interior pressure early in the down to move quarterbacks off their spot, disrupt the timing of plays and shut down passing plays before they get going.

Last season was another strong campaign for Mason as a pass blocker, even as he adjusted to life with a new quarterback in rookie Mac Jones. Mason allowed just one sack and 11 quarterback hurries, according to charting data from Pro Football Focus.

One of my favorite snaps of his from last season was this play against the Dolphins. Working across from Mason is Adam Butler, who aligns inside of the guard. But Butler makes an aggressive move to the outside, which forces Mason to match that slant with lateral quickness. Mason not only has the later movement skills to match Butler’s slant, but watch the strength as Mason drops his center of gravity and anchors, giving Jones time in the pocket:

Here against the Indianapolis Colts, Mason is left on an island as center David Andrews slides away from him. Watch as the guard shows impressive hand quickness, and even uses a snatch-trap move late in the down, to give Jones time to complete a throw downfield on third-and-long:

That ability to anchor, and the willingness to keep fighting for every inch in front of his quarterback, was on display in Week 11 against the Atlanta Falcons. Watch as Mason, working against a heavy bull rush from defensive tackle Ta’Quon Graham:

Mason gives up some ground, but keeps fighting for every inch. Those inches add up to just enough time for Jones to get off a throw and move the chains for the Patriots.

Of course, perhaps Mason’s biggest test of his career came in Super Bowl LIII, squaring off against the Los Angeles Rams and their defensive front. Mason did not allow a single pressure in that entire game, as he helped keep Brady clean in the face of that defense. Play like this, with Mason left one-on-one against Aaron Donald, will forever be etched in the minds of Patriots fans:

For years, the Patriots trusted Mason in front of Brady. Now, the Buccaneers will do the same, and with good reason.

