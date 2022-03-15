ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Peoria, IL

Former College Soccer Player Key to ICC Basketball Success at Nationals

By Kurt Pegler
 1 day ago

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — When the school year was starting, Peyton Dearing had a tough decision to make.

She was just starting her second year as an Illinois State soccer player.

“It was very hard,” Dearing said. “Soccer was always my first love and I wanted to play my whole life. My dream was to play at ISU.”

One of the top soccer players in central Illinois, Dearing signed to play at ISU when she was a senior at Morton High School. She was also a starter for Morton’s basketball teams which won state in 2019 and was runner-up in 2020.

She played soccer at ISU for one season.

“I went there and I realized it wasn’t for me. I wanted to play basketball,” Dearing said.

She left ISU and enrolled at Illinois Central College in September with the hopes of rekindling her love of playing basketball.

“At the beginning I was nervous. I hadn’t played basketball in a while because I was into soccer,” said Dearing. “But the is way better than I thought it would be, especially playing for Coach (Karrie) Redeker.”

The ICC coaching staff saw Dearing play basketball at Morton many times. The Cougars signed one of Dearing’s best friends, Morton teammate Courtney Jones, in 2019.

“When I heard she was coming (to ICC) and it was about to happen,” Redeker said. “I texted her dad and told him she is the missing piece for us.”

Dearing transferred to ICC in the fall and joined the basketball team.

“It did take her a little way to get acclimated but give credit to our kids,” Redeker said. “They accepted her with open arms.”

It’s been a year of change for Dearing. New school, new team, new sport but she says it’s been worth it.

Even her new living arrangement.

“Living on my own for a year-and-a-half, then coming home and living with my parents,” Dearing said with a laugh. “I feel like I’m in high school again. It was challenging but in the end I’m here.”

And now she starts for a team that plays for a national championship this week.

“In the end, we are at nationals, where we wanted to be at the beginning of the season,” Dearing said. “I think it’s 100 percent worth it.”

ISU Women Head to Iowa for NCAA Tournament Game Against Host

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The Illinois State women are heading to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2008. They don't care that they are big underdogs to Big Ten Tournament champion Iowa, they don't care they have to play at Iowa City, they don't care they have the fewest wins of any team […]
Prep Sports Recap for March 16, 2022

PEORIA, Ill. (MWBD/WYZZ) — Pontiac liked the bus ride to Metamora, especially the ride home. The Indians swept the Redbirds in varsity baseball and softball games on Wednesday. Morton, Richwoods, IVC and Brimfield also won high school baseball games. And ten Normal Community football players signed their college commitment letters in a school ceremony. Two […]
ISU Introduces New Volleyball Coach Allie Matters

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Allie Matters went to two NCAA Tournaments in her four years as head volleyball coach at Wright State. That was enough to get Illinois State's attention when the Redbirds were looking for a coach. Matters lost to the Redbirds in a head-to-head match-up last season at that was enough for her […]
Illini Bluffs Hoping to Build Off First Softball State Championship

GLASFORD, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Before the nice weather rolled in this week, Illini Bluffs was forced to have softball practice indoors for most of the preseason. But senior Kristen Graham had other plans. She'd pop in the recording of her team winning the state title last June. IB beat Effingham St. Anthony, 3-2 in eight […]
Illini Arrive Hit Pittsburgh Ready for NCAA Tournament

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The Illini arrive in Pittsburgh with hopes of a weekend long stay in the Steel City. It's the first stop in what could be a three-city tour for the Orange and Blue in the Big Dance, with the NCAA tournament tipping off Friday for Illinois in a first round date with […]
Normal's Maya Wong Helps ISU To NCAA Tournament

MOLINE, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Maya Wong and the ISU Redbirds are going to the NCAA Tournament. The Normal Community grad scored 15 points in the MVC Tournament championship game- a big reason why the Redbirds are going dancing. "I mean I dreamed about this as a kid for sure," said Wong, a redshirt sophomore at […]
ISU Women Win MVC Tourney, Earn NCAA Berth

MOLINE, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Senior JuJu Redmond made a driving lay-up for the lead with under two minutes to play, and Illinois State hung on for a 50-48 win over Northern Iowa to win the Missouri Valley Conference Women's Basketball Tournament title game on Sunday at TaxSlayer Center. The win sends ISU to its first […]
IWU Titans Fall One Win Shy of Final Four

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Jack Davidson scored 29 points to lead Wabash past host Illinois Wesleyan, 81-75, and earn a trip to the Division III NCAA Final Four. Wabash, which scored the first ten points of the game, rallied with a 47-point second half. After its slow start, IWU grabbed a 39-34 lead at halftime. […]
ISU Women Beat Top-Seed Southern Illinois, Play for MVC Title Sunday

MOLINE, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — JuJu Redmond scored 18 points to lead Illinois State to a 50-42 win over top-seeded Southern Illinois in the Missouri Valley Conference women's basketball tournament semifinals at the TaxSlayer Center on Saturday. The fourth-seeded Redbirds (18-13) will play the winner of the Northern Iowa semifinal in Sunday's 1 p.m. championship game. […]
Metamora fans have strong showing at Class 3A semifinal game

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WMBD) – Friday, Metamora Redbirds fans showed up in a big way to support their boys basketball team as they reached their first State Finals. The team competed against Chicago Simeon in the Class 3A state semifinal at State Farm Center in Champaign. The crowd was a majority of Redbirds fans that cheered […]
SHG Breaks Metamora's Heart in Double OT State Title Game

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Keshon Singleton hit a three-pointer as time expired in the second overtime, lifting Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin to a 53-50 win over Metamora in the class 3A state championship game at State Farm Center on Saturday. Singleton bobbled the ball after it was deflected off the dribble by Metamora's Drew Tucker but […]
IWU Titans Face Familiar Foe in Sweet 16 Match-Up Friday

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — It might feel like a conference game but the stakes will be much higher for Illinois Wesleyan. The Titans host Wheaton in third-round Div. III NCAA Tournament game Friday at 7:30 p.m. The teams split their regular season match-ups in the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin." "It's exciting when you […]
Metamora sends basketball team to first state finals

METAMORA, Ill. (WMBD) — Thursday, the Metamora community rallied behind the Redbird boys basketball team before they made the trip to Champaign for the state finals. From Harold A. Garber Gym in Metamora to the University of Illinois' State Farm Center, the Metamora Redbirds boys basketball team said they're ready for their first state finals […]
Extra Effort: ICC Gaining Young Fans with Volunteer Efforts

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — No matter what happens at next week's national tournament, Illinois Central College believes this women's basketball season has been a success. And not just on the floor. A year after they couldn't do any volunteer work because of COVID, the Cougars jumped at the chance to help this season. "It […]
Prep Sports Recap for March 9, 2022; All-State Players Announced, College Signings

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Central Illinois has two second-team all-state basketball players, annnounced by the Associated Press Wednesday. Peoria Christian's Wes Hunt (class 1A) and Zach Cleveland (class 4A) earned all-state honors. Eight seniors at Pekin High School signed college commitment letters at a school ceremony on Wednesday. Tyler Haynes (McKendree wrestling), Levi Burke (Augustana […]
Metamora Ready For State Debut Friday

METAMORA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The Metamora Redbirds will make school history when they take the floor at State Farm Center on Friday. The Redbirds, who are on a 17-game win streak, will play in their first ever state tournament game. They play a school with plenty of state tournament history. Metamora (29-6) plays top-ranked Chicago […]
Metamora Knocks Off No. 1 Simeon to Move into State Title Game

Champaign, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Metamora finished the game on an 11-0 run to beat top-ranked Chicago Simeon, 50-47, in the Class 3A state semifinals at State Farm Center on Friday. The Redbirds will face Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin for the state championship at 5:30 p.m. Saturday. Metamora is making its first ever trip to the state […]
Washington Athletes Make College Athletics Commitments Tuesday

WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Two Washington High School student-athletes signed Division I athletic scholarships in a school ceremony on Tuesday night. Swimmer Payne Smith (Florida International University) and runner Jackson Ward (Indiana State) signed their National Letters of Intent. And five football players also signed their college commitment letters. Connor Rose (Beloit College), Spencer Heidbreder […]
Metamora Proving It's More Than a Football School

METAMORA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Most people in the state of Illinois know Metamora as a football town. That may change this weekend with the Redbirds basketball program making some serious noise. "It just means so much," said senior Zack Schroeder. "Originally you thought football when you think about Metamora, but it's kind of converted a […]
