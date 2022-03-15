ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baldwin Park, CA

Man's Conviction Upheld for Killing Girlfriend in Motel Room

By City News Service
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 2 days ago
LOS ANGELES (CNS) - A state appeals court panel today upheld a Montebello man's conviction for killing his girlfriend in a Baldwin Park motel room, where her body was discovered nearly a week later.

In a 2-1 ruling, a panel from California's 2nd District Court of Appeal rejected the defense's contention that there was insufficient evidence of premeditation and deliberation to support Nicolas Figueroa Manos' first- degree murder conviction for Nancy Ester Mederos' June 2017 killing.

The majority noted that Manos -- whose relationship with the woman was ``volatile and marred by violence'' -- failed to help the 19-year-old woman after he inflicted ``severe and repeated injuries,'' did not call 911 after he struck her because he did not want to go to jail, sent taunting text messages to one of her friends and ``had the presence of mind to reassure the victim's family she was alive and safe.''

In a dissenting opinion, Associate Justice Lamar Baker wrote that there was ``substantial evidence'' that Manos ``committed murder, but not premeditated and deliberate first degree murder.'' Baker concluded that ``the evidence does not justify a first degree murder conviction.''

Police were summoned to the motel after a housekeeper spotted someone who was possibly unconscious on the bed on June 30, 2017. Police subsequently found the victim's body on the floor.

She had been dead for six days and died of blunt force trauma and other undetermined factors, according to coroner's records.

Manos was arrested the following day by Baldwin Park police. Jurors convicted him in June 2019.

Manos, now 36, is serving a 25-years-to-life sentence in state prison.

The Independent

Man sentenced to 100 years in grandson's beating death

A Montana man was sentenced Friday to 100 years in prison for his role in the beating death of his 12-year-old grandson in February 2020.James Sasser Jr., of West Yellowstone, had earlier pleaded guilty to deliberate homicide, child endangerment and tampering with a witness.“I should have been a protector. I wasn’t. I failed,” Sasser said during the sentencing hearing. “I failed my kids, all of them. Their lives are destroyed, (Alex’s mother’s) life is destroyed … I deserve whatever you do.”Prosecutors have depicted Patricia Batts — Sasser's wife and Alex's grandmother — as the leader of the abuse, but...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Beast

Adoptive Parents Accused of Murdering ‘Precious’ Little Boys Months Before They Vanished

Two little boys in California were dead for at least three months before their adoptive parents reported them missing in December 2020, authorities announced. Speaking to reporters at a press conference on Wednesday, Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer said the remains of 4-year-old Orrin West and 3-year-old Orson West, whose birth names were Classic and Cinsere Pettus, have not been located.
KERN COUNTY, CA
Shreveport Magazine

Man beat girlfriend’s 4-year-old daughter to death in act of retaliation after the child told her mother that he hit her in the stomach; convicted

The 28-year-old defendant reportedly beat his girlfriend’s 4-year-old daughter to death after the girl told her mother that he hit her in the stomach. The girl’s mother reportedly yelled at the defendant during the drive to the restaurant. When they got home, the defendant reportedly beat the 4-year-old child in retaliation and inflicted the injuries that later led to the girl’s death.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WPTV

Modeling agent close to Epstein found dead in French jail

PARIS (AP) — French prosecutors say a modeling agent who was close to disgraced U.S. financier Jeffrey Epstein was found dead Saturday in his French jail cell. Agent Jean-Luc Brunel was being held in an investigation into the rape of minors and trafficking of minors for sexual exploitation. The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS LA

Man Killed In Fight At Costco Gas Station In Tustin

TUSTIN (CBSLA) – Authorities are searching for several suspects involved in a fight at a Costco gas station in Tustin last month which left a man dead. March 9, 2022. (CBSLA) The fight took place on the night of Feb. 9 at the gas station of a Costco located at 2700 Park Ave., Tustin police reported Wednesday. According to police, just after 9 p.m. that night, four males got into a fight, during which one of them fell and hit his head on the ground. He was rushed to a hospital, where died. His name was not released. The other three suspects remain at large and no arrests have been made. There is no word on a motive. The fight occurred prior to the recent spike in gas prices. It’s unclear if it was captured on security video. Anyone with information on the incident should call Tustin police.
TUSTIN, CA
