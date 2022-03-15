ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Deflated David De Gea lost for words as Man Utd crash out of Champions League

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GQlQU_0egFsPWp00

David De Gea looked deflated as the long-serving goalkeeper reflected on “another bad year” for Manchester United following the meek Champions League exit to Atletico Madrid.

The rudderless Red Devils will end a fifth straight campaign without a trophy and face an uphill battle to return to European football’s top table as a poor season hurtles towards a disappointing conclusion.

The Champions League offered hope, albeit faint, of a first trophy since lifting the Europa League in 2017, but wily Atleti extinguished those hopes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DInqR_0egFsPWp00
Renan Lodi scored the winning goal for Atletico Madrid (Martin Rickett/PA) (PA Wire)

Renan Lodi’s first-half header secured a 1-0 win at Old Trafford and 2-1 aggregate triumph in the last 16 against a United side that have won just two knockout games in this competition since De Gea arrived from Atleti in 2011.

“Difficult to describe with words how I feel, how we feel,” the crestfallen Spain international said in the post-match press conference.

He said: “It’s another tough moment for us. It wasn’t enough what we did to beat Atletico in two games. I think they’re an experienced team, they know how to play those games very well and it’s a very difficult moment for us.”

Asked if it was the most upset he felt after a Champions League elimination, De Gea said: “Yeah, it’s always tough when you go out of the Champions League, especially the way we did. We got a good draw in Madrid and then we play here with the fans.

“I don’t know if we should win this game, to be honest, but we don’t win the game and we’re out again, another bad year for us, so it’s very, very tough.”

Not only are United without a trophy in five years but they have failed to launch a sustained Premier League title charge since Sir Alex Ferguson retired as champion in 2013.

“There are too many years without any trophies, even without fighting for trophies,” De Gea said.

“So I think we need to be clear we want to achieve good things, fight for trophies, we don’t just want to play for the top four and be there, get out of the Champions League in the quarter-finals. Something like this.

we need much more from everyone because this club is too big for where we are now

We need much more from everyone because this club is too big for where we are now

“So we need much more from everyone because this club is too big for where we are now. We are far from the fighting places for the Premier League, for the Champions League, so we need much more from everyone.”

De Gea did not want to talk about the officiating at Old Trafford, where there is a huge amount of work to do to get back to challenging for silverware.

“Of course we all want the best for the club, especially myself,” he added. “I’ve been here many, many years.

“I love the club. You saw the fans today, they have been amazing in a difficult season again, so I really believe – I don’t know when – this club is going be back at the top and we are going to be fighting for big things.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Renan Lodi
Person
Alex Ferguson
Person
David De Gea
Daily Mail

Cristiano Ronaldo suggests the referee needs glasses as he furiously gestures after Manchester United concede in Champions League defeat to Atletico Madrid

Cristiano Ronaldo was left furious with the referee after Manchester United conceded during their 1-0 Champions League second-leg defeat to Atletico Madrid. Diego Simeone's side knocked United out of the Champions League after a 41st-minute header from Renan Lodi gave them a 1-0 (2-1 aggregate) win. After a 1-1 first...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Driven by success! Cristiano Ronaldo arrives at Manchester United in brand new £200,000 Aston Martin ahead of Atletico Madrid tie - having netted incredible hat-trick against Tottenham

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated in style following his hat-trick against Tottenham Hotspur - after arriving to Manchester United training in a brand new £200,000 supercar. The Portuguese star netted a treble against Spurs on Saturday to secure a 3-2 win at Old Trafford and boost his side's hopes of claiming a top four spot at their opponents' expense.
CARS
Daily Mail

Cristiano Ronaldo will not win a trophy for the first time in SEVENTEEN YEARS after Manchester United's dismal Champions League exit condemned them to a fifth straight season without silverware

Cristiano Ronaldo has been condemned to his first season without a trophy for 17 years after Manchester United were knocked out of the Champions League on Tuesday. The club's dismal exit at the last-16 stage was sealed by a 1-0 win for Atletico Madrid at Old Trafford. And Portuguese forward...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester United#Red Devils#European#The Champions League#The Europa League
The US Sun

Man Utd on their WORST trophy drought since they were last relegated 48 years ago after Champions League flop

MANCHESTER UNITED are suffering their WORST trophy drought in 40 YEARS after being knocked out of the Champions League. The Red Devils have endured an horrific season. The former powerhouse of world football sacked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and replaced him with an interim boss in Ralf Rangnick as the club prepare to name another new manager in the summer.
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Manchester United far from Premier League, Champions League contention - David de Gea

David de Gea has admitted Manchester United are "far away" from challenging in the Premier League and Champions League after being eliminated from Europe by Atletico Madrid. Atletico defeated United 1-0 at Old Trafford as the LaLiga side advanced 2-1 on aggregate and into the Champions League quarterfinals. The loss condemns United to another year without a trophy after last lifting silverware in 2017 and De Gea accepted it will go down as a "bad year."
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
Soccer
Atletico Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The Associated Press

Juventus fails in Champions League ahead of Italy playoff

ROME (AP) — There were expectations that Italy’s European Championship title would translate to success for the country’s clubs in continental competition. The dazzling, quick-passing play of Roberto Mancini’s national team that gained admirers worldwide in June and July was nowhere to be seen, though, when Juventus was eliminated by Villarreal in the Champions League — leaving Italy without a representative in the quarterfinals of the elite competition for the second consecutive season.
UEFA
The Independent

Champions League: A closer look at quarter-finalists including Liverpool, Chelsea and Man City

Holders Chelsea will lead a trio of Premier League clubs into the Champions League quarter-finals as Europe’s elite battle it out for the continent’s biggest club prize.The world champions, last season’s beaten finalists Manchester City and 2019 winners Liverpool will battle it out with European aristocrats Real Madrid and Bayern Munich among a field which also includes Portugal’s Benfica.Here, we take a look at the quarter-finalists ahead of Friday’s draw.LiverpoolSix-times winners Liverpool signalled their intent with a perfect six wins out of six to top Group B and disposed of Serie A champions Inter Milan in the last 16 following...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Emiliano Sala’s goalscoring talent led to £15m transfer

Emiliano Sala’s goalscoring exploits in France had attracted the attention of several Premier League clubs. The 28-year-old’s ability to regularly find the back of the net for Ligue 1 mid-table side Nantes had attracted the attention of scouts. By the autumn of 2018 the Argentina striker was being...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Pair could be back to bolster Blades against Barnsley

Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom will hope to have Ben Davies and John Fleck available as South Yorkshire rivals Barnsley visit Bramall Lane. On-loan Liverpool defender Davies (calf) and Scottish playmaker Fleck (groin) missed out on selection for the goalless draw at Blackpool on Wednesday which struck another blow to the Blades’ bid to secure a Sky Bet Championship play-off place.
SOCCER
newschain

Sutton boss Matt Gray dealing with injury crisis ahead of Tranmere clash

Sutton manager Matt Gray has an injury crisis to deal with ahead of the clash with fellow promotion-contenders Tranmere. Gray could only name three outfield players on the bench for the midweek defeat to Swindon. Ten players were ruled out through injury, including every central midfielder, meaning the club recalled...
SOCCER
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
124K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy