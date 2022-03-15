ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Natan AK – “Harley”

By Will Oliver
weallwantsomeone.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMontreal-based indie rock artist Nathan AK turns back the clocks on his engaging and addictive new single “Harley.”. Fans of Alex G will...

weallwantsomeone.org

Comments / 0

Related
xpn.org

Sweet Pill steps into the ring with their younger self in the music video for “Blood”

Sweet Pill frontperson Zayna Youssef fights former version of herself in the most literal sense in the band’s recent music video for “Blood,” the first single from their Top Shelf Records debut Where The Heart Is. In the MidVessel-directed video, Youssef takes the ring and is beaten to a pulp by her pre-teen self— coughing up blood into a bucket and struggling to stay on her feet. Ultimately failing to win, Youssef learns that keeping life simple may benefit you in the end.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

Eddie Vedder Says His Body ‘Started Shaking’ After Learning of Mark Lanegan’s Death

When Pearl Jam’s lead vocalist, Eddie Vedder, learned of fellow musician Mark Lanegan’s death, he experienced the loss both emotionally and physically. On February 22, news of Lanegan’s death broke. The talented singer was known for his work in bands like Screaming Trees and Queen of the Stone Age. Lanegan was 57 years old. The cause of death is still unknown. However, reports noted that he dealt with both COVID-19 and kidney disease within the past year.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex G
Rolling Stone

Bobbie Nelson, Willie Nelson’s Piano-Playing ‘Sister Bobbie,’ Dead at 91

Click here to read the full article. Bobbie Nelson, an original member of her younger brother Willie Nelson’s Family Band, has died. She was 91. Nelson, whose traditional yet graceful piano playing was a key component of Nelson’s live show, died Thursday morning surrounded by family, according to a statement from the Nelson family. “Her elegance, grace, beauty and talent made this world a better place. She was the first member of Willie’s band, as his pianist and singer. Our hearts are broken and she will be deeply missed. But we are so lucky to have had her in our lives,”...
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Julianne Hough showcases incredible figure in very risque outfit

Julianne Hough has taken to Instagram with another sensational photo for her fans. The 33-year-old dancers wowed her followers as she shared a snapshot showing her in a Chicago-inspired ensemble, including a plunging bralette complete with tassels that fell midway down her calves, and high-heeled black boots. WATCH: Julianne Hough...
CELEBRITIES
loudersound.com

Liam Gallagher named his son after Gene Simmons (says Gene Simmons)

Gene Simmons’ influence knows no boundaries. For anyone who ever dreamed of being a tongue-waggling, fire-breathing, blood-dribbling, money-printing loudmouth rock stars, he is The Man. If all that wasn’t enough, the Kiss bassist also inspired former Oasis singer/professional Parka Monkey Oasis Liam Gallagher to name his son Gene after...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Dichotomy
musictimes.com

Bobbie Nelson Cause of Death Unknown: Nelson Family Band Pianist Died at 91

American pianist and singer Bobbie Nelson has passed away at 91 years old. Born Bobbie Lee Nelson, Bobbie was the older sister of famed country music singer Willie Nelson. Dying "peacefully and surrounded by her family," the pianist's family has not disclosed any information about how she died, as per Variety.
NBC Chicago

Pitchfork Announces 2022 Summer Festival Dates, Headliners. See the Full Lineup

Pitchfork Music Festival announced its 2022 summer lineup Tuesday, including headliners like The National, Mitski and The Roots. The festival is set to return to the Chicago's Union Park July 15-17, calling back some of its original headlining groups alongside several newer acts. The National, which played the first Pitchfork...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
digitalspy.com

Nicolas Cage's new movie lands rare 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes

Nicolas Cage plays... Nicolas Cage in a meta comedy that has a 100% score on movie review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. The upcoming, bizarre The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent sees the prolific actor play a fictionalised version of himself. In a creative rut and swamped with debts, this Nic Cage lives in a hotel awaiting his next, big break.
MOVIES
sevendaysvt

Bonobo, 'Fragments'

(Ninja Tune, vinyl, CD, digital) Bonobo's new album, Fragments, pulls listeners in two directions: the dance floor and the nearby lounge area. That's kind of his modus operandi, which he's honed since his debut at the turn of the century. The Los Angeles-based, British-born electronic musician's hypnotic grooves could inspire a throng of churning, sweaty bodies to congregate under strobes and lasers. Just as likely, infusions of trip-hop, jazz and exotica found in his work make it easy to kick back and melt into a velvet chaise.
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
Hello Magazine

Ginger Zee documents difficult goodbye in bittersweet post

Ginger Zee bid a sad farewell to someone special on Tuesday, but celebrated the friendship they have. The star took to Instagram with snapshots from a goodbye party and said she was both but sad to see them go. Alongside the photos, she wrote: "It's so not goodbye but see...
CELEBRITIES
Pitchfork

Dream River

An amalgamation of uncontrollable structures—weather, time, traffic, vibes—shapes our path in life. Often we may feel like agentless vessels floating down the waterway of universal causality. Dream River, a poly-genre journey into serenity and chaos by shapeshifting synth-pop musician Henry Earnest, explores the ways in which we are pulled and pushed by life’s current. Earnest, a Dubliner and a Pisces, recorded much of the album in 2020, while living in a house with artist friends in Lisbon. The production sounds like a collective effort, weaving together acoustic banjo and bodhrán (Irish drum) with spacey sound design, trap snares, and bright synthesizers. It’s a departure from the lo-fi drum loops and fuzzy samples of Earnest’s 2018 debut, When You Get Caught Between the Moon & Dublin City; with Dream River, Earnest attempts to find his own lane in a crowded field of music fusing indie rock and electronic.
MUSIC
realitytitbit.com

Jarrod has moved on to new girlfriend after Storage Wars exit

Storage Wars is back for a brand new season in 2022 and fans are wondering which cast members are returning and who is gone for good from the A&E show. The series, which sees people bid on the contents of abandoned storage lockers, first kicked off in 2010 and over 10 years later, it’s still going strong.
TV SERIES
loudersound.com

Roadburn Festival adds jazz and avant-garde to its repertoire

Norwegian jazz rock supergroup Red Kite (pictured) are among a host of jazz and avant-garde acts that have been added to this year's Roadburn Festival as the event expands its musical horizons even further beyond it's already adventurous borders. The renowned and respected jazz club, Paradox will host a programme...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy